Where to find the Silent Hill 2 Remake Auto Parts key and get the red gate open

The Silent Hill 2 Remake Auto Parts key for the red gate is the first thing you'll need to find as you head into town, and until you get it you can't even reach those famous misty streets. It's not technically that hard but if you were expecting a prompt in-game you're not getting one, and you already have all the info you need. So here's how to find the Auto Parts key in Silent Hill 2 Remake and get that gate open.

Next to the Silent Hill 2 Grand Market keypad code, this probably one of the first puzzles you'll have to solve.

Silent Hill 2 Auto Parts key location

(Image credit: Konami)

The Silent Hill 2 Auto Parts key is needed barely minutes into the game when you see a red gate ahead of you. It's locked, and while you can interact with it, you'll have nothing in your inventory to help you. However, a stenciled 'Auto Parts' sign with an arrow directing you left should be all the clue you need. So look that way to find and Auto Parts garage.

(Image credit: Konami)

You'll quickly discover this door is also locked, but just to the left of it you'll see a note saying that the owner 'went it to town to get the window fixed' and that a 'spare key's in the drawer'. So not only does that tell us where the key we need is, but it highlights a way in.

Keep going around to the left, around the outside of the building, and you'll see an open window with some white fabric around the frame. James will say something as you approach. Climb in and you'll see a desk straight ahead, under a light beam.

(Image credit: Konami)

Check the desk and you'll be able to find the key inside a drawer, like the note said. Now all you need to do is unlock the garage door from the inside to get out, and use the key to open the red gate. You're now free to head into Silent Hill and start the fun.

