How to get the Silent Hill 2 Remake Wood Side safe code

The Silent Hill 2 Remake Wood Side safe code sees you getting a combination from pictures scattered around a wall in the apartments. It's a vital part of another larger puzzle as you explore the building, and requires a few other steps to be cleared before you can even reach the room you need. Below I'll run you through the things you need to do before, during and after, to get the Wood Side safe code in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Where to get the Wood Side safe code in Silent Hill 2 Remake

(Image credit: Konami)

The Wood Side safe code is 13 right, 7 left, and 11 right in Silent Hill 2 Remake.

If you want to know why, I can explain, although just using that combination should work without putting any effort in.

You'll need to find the Silent Hill 2 Remake Golden Apple before you can even access the safe, let alone start working out the combination. With the apple you'll be able to access the room marked above through a wardrobe you can push aside.

Once inside you'll see a safe in the center of large room covered in white scribbles. From all that, this message as you come in is the most important:

(Image credit: Konami)

This essentially tells you the combination and dial directions based on three pictures with numbers you can find on the walls around you:

Right where the rooftops pierce through the night

Left are homebound footprints with no owner in sight

But he has found a home, oh, please pray tell

Or a river of memories leading right to his hell

This ties into three pictures you can find in the room that will light up slightly brighter under your flashlight than the rest of the drawings and writing around you.

These are, in the order you need them, a picture of some rooftops with the number 13, which can be found on the left hand wall of the corridor leading to the metal door you can't open yet.

(Image credit: Konami)

There's another picture of a house and some footprints with 7 to the right of the safe in the main room area.

(Image credit: Konami)

And finally there's a picture of a river with the number '11' behind the safe to the left.

(Image credit: Konami)

Put those all together with the poem and you get this:

'Right where the rooftops' - 13

'Left are homebound footprints' - 7

'River of memories leading right' - 11

So the Silent Hill 2 Wood Safe combination 13 right, 7 left, and 11 right. Open up the safe and you'll get the man coin vital to completing the Silent Hill 2 Remake coin cabinet puzzle and the key you need to get out of the room and carry on.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission