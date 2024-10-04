How to get the Shotgun in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Silent Hill 2 Remake shotgun is a weapon that you absolutely don't want to miss, a powerful gun found mid-game that really helps to even the odds by doing massive damage at close range. Located inside Brookhaven Hospital and teased the moment you get inside, you can't actually get the shotgun until you've been in there for a while and gotten access to the upper floors. If you want the shotgun in Silent Hill 2, here's its location and what you'll need to do to find it.

Where is the Silent Hill 2 shotgun's location?

(Image credit: Konami)

The Silent Hill 2 Remake shotgun is inside a locker in the Brookhaven Hospital 2F Women's Locker Room (on the map marked above), though you'll find the empty cabinet it's supposed to be stored in at the entrance to Brookhaven, and probably some scattered ammunition for it along the way.

To get the shotgun, you'll need to complete the essential path of the hospital to a certain point, as follows:

Reach Brookhaven Hospital. Find the Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital padlock code and get the basement key on 1F. Enter the basement and find and fuel the generator to activate the hospital elevator. Use the elevator to reach 2F. At this point, you can deviate from the main path. Head West and South to the Director's office. Rather than go in, head West again and up to the Women's locker room. The shotgun will be ahead of you as you enter, in an open locker.

(Image credit: Konami)

Shotgun ammo is going to start appearing in the hospital and the game beyond, but it's important to keep in mind that shotgun ammo is rarer than pistol ammo, so while the shotgun is much more powerful at close range, you'll want to be more conservative with how it's used. You might've done the Silent Hill 2 Remake Pyramid Head boss fight already, but the shotgun will be a lifesaver in boss fights to come, as well as being helpful against the deadly nurses that you've likely already encountered in Brookhaven Hospital so far.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission