Where to find the Silent Hill 2 Remake garage jack lever

The Silent Hill 2 Remake garage jack is missing a lever, which you'll need if you want to raise the garage door in the car park besides the motel after coming out of Rosewater Park with Maria. You can progress through the game without finding it - you don't need to go in there at all - but there's optional loot and rewards inside that don't hurt to have, or maybe you're just a completionist who wants to examine every corner of the Silent Hill 2 Remake. If you want to find the garage jack lever, we can help you out.

Silent Hill 2 garage jack lever location

(Image credit: Konami)

The garage jack in Silent Hill 2 Remake requires a lever that's found to the West from the sealed garage itself, down at Octanis Fuels. We've marked it on the map above for you to find - once you're there, you'll see another jack holding up a green car. Take the lever from it, and then you can head back to the garage and use it to crank up the door just enough for James to squeeze in through underneath. It'll collapse after you do so, but don't worry - there's a regular door locked from the inside that you can use to leave.

Inside the garage, you'll find:

12x handgun ammo (scattered around in several piles)

1x health drink

1x syringe

1x Strange Photo Collectible: "made it! / #20"

1x readable newspaper about layoffs at Brookhaven Hospital

If you missed your chance to open the garage, don't worry - while the first time you come here is after clearing the Silent Hill 2 Remake Pyramid Head boss fight and meeting Maria in Rosewater Park, you do return to this area later at night after Brookhaven Hospital, and have the chance to collect the jack again.

It's also worth mentioning that if you head in the direction of Octanis Fuels the first time around, Maria will call after you, as to her eyes you appear to be going in the wrong direction for no reason. You can ignore her without any immediate consequence, but this is one of the many elements in Silent Hill 2 that determines which ending you get, at least in the original game (we're not certain if it applies in this one yet).

