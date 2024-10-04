What is the Silent Hill 2 Remake motel safe code?

The Silent Hill 2 Remake has a safe in the motel after Rosewater Park that requires a key code to open, and no clear location for it at first - but don't worry, it's not far off. The safe itself is going to give you a key to open the motel gate on the South side of the parking lot, so this safe is effectively mandatory. If you want to find the safe code for the motel in Silent Hill 2, we'll lay out its location - and how to solve the subsequent puzzle - below.

Silent Hill 2 Remake motel safe code location

(Image credit: Konami)

The motel safe code in Silent Hill 2 is 0451, a reference to the recurring safe code number that appears in numerous video games but generally began in the System Shock. You can actually enter the code before finding the clue and puzzle in the game that reveals it to you, and skip the whole next bit if you're so inclined.



To find the clue, head to the motel after Rosewater Park and the Silent Hill 2 Remake Pyramid Head boss fight before that. You need to head to Room 108 of the motel, up the stairs on the west side. Smash through the window and climb in, then squeeze through the gap in the wall to find a table with tools and the Toolbox Memo. That's the puzzle to the safe code, as it states the following:



One, one less

Three, one more

Eight, three less

Zero, one more

Obviously you know the answer at this point, and it's fairly self explanatory - deduct or add to each individual number as the memo demands, and the string of resultant answers is the code to the safe. You'll also get a little easter egg on the way out, as Maria holds up an outfit and asks how it would look on her - the outfit itself being her clothes in the original PS2-era Silent Hill 2.



Head back to the safe and enter the code to get the gate key, which will open the large gate on the South side of the motel car park and allow you to progress through the gardens. Before you progress though, make sure you find the lever to open the Silent Hill 2 Remake Garage Jack nearby, as there are all kinds of resources to be had.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission