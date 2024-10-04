What is the Silent Hill 2 Remake Hospital Padlock code?

The Silent Hill 2 Remake Hospital padlock code is one of the first challenges in Brookhaven, with the Reception Area keybox having a lock on it and no clear way to get it open, at least while it hasn't yet occurred to James he could smash the glass like he did every single car windshield on the way here. Finding the combination isn't too hard once you know how though, based on something written on a Nurse's memo and the photographs in the lobby. If you want to pop the padlock in the hospital reception area, here's how the Silent Hill 2 Remake is hiding the code from you.

Hospital Reception Area padlock code in Silent Hill 2 Remake explained

The Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital reception padlock code is 724. As with the previous Silent Hill 2 Remake motel safe code, you should be able to open the padlock and keybox without having to complete the puzzle with that code alone, but if you want to find it organically, I can explain.

If you head to the East side of the ground floor Hospital, you can break in through the window of Exam Room Two, climb through, and get up to the Exam Room 3 via the connecting door. Inside you'll find the Nurse's Memo, which gives you the clue you need:



"Once you're in the lobby, just look around. Now remember.

Nurses. Doctors. Trees."



Heading to the hospital entrance lobby, you can examine the photographs hanging around and see all of those things will be present in them. The code to the padlock is simply the total of each added together - seven nurses, two doctors, four trees.



Enter 724 into the padlock and you'll get the Basement Key, which you can use by heading down the stairs in the Southeast corner of the hospital.

