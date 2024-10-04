The Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital generator needs fuel to turn on, which means a lot of creeping through the Brookhaven hospital basement and avoiding enemies to find a fuel can to set it all up. Fortunately the basement isn't too big, but the pitch darkness and danger down below means that most players will probably want some sense of direction about where to go to find fuel and an empty fuel can (yes, they're separate locations). If you want that helping hand, I'll show you how to turn on the hospital generator in Silent Hill 2 Remake below, and start the elevator to the second floor running.

The Silent Hill 2 Generator in the hospital explained

(Image credit: Konami)

The Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital generator is found in the basement of Brookhaven Hospital, and an integral puzzle to continue the game. You'll get to the basement by completing the Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital padlock code puzzle at 1F and getting the key, but then you need to power up the generator to activate the hospital elevator so you can reach the upper floors.

The generator needs fuel so it can be turned on, which requires you to find an empty fuel can, then fill it up from a fuel tank. Once you have those, you can bring them back to the generator and fill it up and turn them on, then head back to the elevator to ascend to the upper floors. We've marked all their locations on the map above, as well as the order you need to go to them in (after all, there's no point in going to the fuel tank if you don't have a small fuel can to fill up first).

(Image credit: Konami)

To power up the generator, you need to:

Head South from the generator room Turn East into "0.6 Boiler Room" Head South into "0.10 Boiler Room" The Empty Fuel Can will be in the corner for you to retrieve. Head back out and go across the hall into "0.5 Laundry Storage" Here you'll find a wheeled laundry basket. Roll it South into "0.8 Laundry Room". Press it against the South wall so you can climb up and through the gap into "0.9 Storage". In the Southwest corner of the room is a Fuel Tank you can use to fill up the Empty Fuel Can. Open the bolted door from the inside and head back up to the Generator. Use the fuel can with the generator to fill it up, then flick the red switch to turn it on.

After this, you'll be able to use the elevator that links the various floors of Brookhaven Hospital. If you're heading up the second floor, we recommend going to get the Silent Hill 2 Remake shotgun first - it's waiting up there if you know how to find it. You'll also find more essentially the Silent Hill 2 Remake Director's Office Safe and the Stone Hand nearby, both their own individual puzzles that you'll spend a while solving.

