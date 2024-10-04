How to solve the Silent Hill 2 Remake Director's Office Safe and Books puzzle

The Silent Hill 2 Remake Director's Office Safe and the Books in the room opposite are linked, a puzzle in two parts, where solving one will allow you to solve the other. The safe itself is something you'll encounter not long after fuelling the Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital generator and activating the elevators so you can reach 2F, placed at the side of the Director's Office that acts as the second floor hub area, but it's going to be a while before you can open it, as there's a lot of steps to cover first.



Don't worry though - we'll explain how to open the safe in the Director's Office below, as well as the Silent Hill 2 Remake connects it with the books that have symbols on their spines in the room opposite.

How to open the Hospital Safe in the Director's Office in the Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Silent Hill 2 Hospital safe can't be opened until you solve everything relating to the Silent Hill 2 Remake Director's Office hand in the main room attached to it, a process that will take a while. Our guide will lay out all the essential steps to doing so, but you need to find three bracelets around Brookhaven Hospital and arrange them correctly on the hand. At that point you need to do the following:

After placing the bracelets on the hand, it will let go of the Director's Storage Room Key. Use the key on the locked door just to the West of the main office. Inside the locked storage room, you'll find the Safe Button. In the same room, on the right as you enter, are a range of books with symbols on their spines. Working out the correct arrangement for the books will tell you which numbers equate to which symbols. The bracelets on the stone hand you just opened tell you which six numbers are the code. Go back to the safe and insert the Safe Button. Enter the six symbols from the book spines that equate to the numbers on the hand. This will open the safe and give you the key needed to progress the game.

How to solve the puzzle of the Hospital books in the Silent Hill 2 Director's Office

The books in the director's office have to be arranged so that the picture of the fire-breathing lion is in the right order, as shown above. Once in place, that'll give you the correct translation for which symbols are which numbers.

The code on the hand revealed from the bracelets is 92-45-71. With that in mind, head to the safe and, translating it through the symbols, press the following buttons in the following order:

With this done, the safe should open and grant you the rooftop key, which will allow you to reach the roof area via the staircase on 3F. Before you go up there, we definitely recommend you get the Silent Hill 2 Remake shotgun if you haven't already - it might be your last chance to do so.

