How to solve the Silent Hill 2 Remake Director's Office Hand puzzle

The Director's Office Hand puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake is a stone hand gripping a key that needs three bracelets - the Marked Bracelet, Bloodstained Bracelet and Filthy Bracelet - put on it, and a confusing thing when you first find it. Solving it will finally release the key and allow you to proceed, but doing so is a serious challenge and ultimately what you'll be spending most of your time in Brookhaven Hospital doing, similar to the Silent Hill 2 Remake coin cabinet back in Woodside Apartment earlier.

And like the Coin Cabinet, this isn't really something you can skip out on, so we'll help you if you're having trouble. With the Marked, Bloodstained and Filthy Bracelet all hidden around the hospital, we'll show you how to get them all and solve the puzzle of the Hand in the Director's Office in the Silent Hill 2 Remake below.

The Director's Office Hand in Silent Hill 2 Remake explained

(Image credit: Konami)

The hand in the Director's Office in the Silent Hill 2 Remake requires, as mentioned, three bracelets found around the Brookhaven Hospital that will cause the hand to open up and give the key. We'll go into greater detail about how to get them below, but here's where they can be found:

Marked Bracelet (Medical Records Room, 1F)

(Medical Records Room, 1F) Bloodstained Bracelet (Pool, 1F)

(Pool, 1F) Filthy Bracelet (Room D1, 3F)

None of these are as simple as going straight there and fetching them, as there's various puzzles and challenges locking off each bracelet before you can reach them. Below we'll lay out how to get to them all, and the steps required to access each one.

How to get the Marked Bracelet

(Image credit: Konami)

The Marked Bracelet is in the Medical Records Room on 1F, though it's not easily accessed - you'll need to work your way down there through some unconventional means. Still, it's the easiest one to get overall, and a good place to start.

Get the L1 Room Key from the table in the Nurses' Lounge on 2F, close to the Silent Hill 2 Remake Nurses' Office with the keypad lock. You can get here by following the South corridor and coming up on the West side. Get into Room L1 on 2F with the key by unlocking the door on the left side. Inside L1, push the cart up against the East wall so you climb up through the gap into the Utility Room. Head into the connected room and there'll be a hole low down in the wall. Climb inside to slip down through the walls of the building in a claustrophobic cutscene. You'll end up back down on 1F, in the Medical Records Room. The Marked Bracelet is in the Northwest Corner of the Medical Records Room.

How to get the Bloodstained Bracelet

(Image credit: Konami)

The Bloodstained Bracelet is in the Pool on the 1F, though it's not enough simply to reach it - you'll need to drain the pool first, a whole process in its own right.

Go to the Women's Locker Room on 2F and interact with the Teddy Bear to get the Bent Needle. You can also get the Silent Hill 2 Remake shotgun in here. Head up the X-Ray Room on 3F to get the 1F Inner Ward Key. Head back down to 1F and use the key to unlock the hallway door between the Locker Room and Restroom. Head into the Dayroom and across into the Pharmacy next to it. Climb into the garden and loop around into the Greenhouse before moving South into the Pool. Pass through that to the Shower Room and the unnamed room East of it. You'll find Medical Tubing on the Sink - grab it. Combine the Medical Tubing and Bent Needle in your inventory to get - wait for it - the "Medical Tubing with Bent Needle attached." Bring that back to the Pharmacy and interact with the Drain in the corner. Use the Tubing/Needle on the Drain to extract the Maintenance Key. Take the Maintenance Key back to the Pool and use it on the Pool Pump Hatch in the Southwest corner. Turn the handle inside to drain the pool. Walk into the pool and smash the wall on the South side where the eye is marked to create a hole. Interact with the hole to extract the Bloodstained Bracelet.

How to get the Filthy Bracelet

(Image credit: Konami)

The Filthy Bracelet is up on 3F, and you'll need to complete the Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital combination lock and X-Ray puzzle to open it. We've got a more detailed guide on how to do just that at the attached page, but you can skip past that if you're feeling efficient by following the steps below.

Head up to 3F and enter the code 4-37-12 into the combination lock to access Room D1 (at least if you're playing on Normal Puzzle difficulty, it may vary on different puzzle levels). Interact with the bed to pull back the sheet and reveal the maggoty mess underneath. The Filthy Bracelet is underneath for you to pick up.

How to solve the Director's Office Hand puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

(Image credit: Konami)

Once you have all three Bracelets, bring them back to the Director's Office and arrange them on the hand in the following order top-to-bottom, with these specific numbers pointed to the front.

Bloodstained (92)

(92) Marked (45)

(45) Filthy (71)

This will solve the puzzle and cause the hand to release the Director's Storage Room Key, which you can use to proceed through the hospital critical path and start to open the Silent Hill 2 Remake Director's Office Safe.

The actual logic for the puzzle is incredibly esoteric and deduced by reading various patient memos and logs across the hospital (such as a note that refers to somebody undergoing "Incident 71"), but ultimately it's far more likely you'll solve it by just putting the clear numbers at the front and then stumbling across the right arrangement without knowing why - that's happened here twice independently of each other.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission