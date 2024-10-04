How long is the Silent Hill 2 Remake? Well, that largely depends on you - Bloober's 2024 recreation of Silent Hill 2 is a little longer than the original, but there's some variation depending on how skilled at the game you are, how much you want to explore, and how intent you are on pursuing multiple playthroughs of the game with multiple endings - because yes, the Silent Hill 2 Remake does have New Game Plus, and yes, it does make for a different experience, depending on how you set up NG+.

Still, we get ahead of ourselves. Silent Hill 2 Remake is about 20 hours long, but that's a rough estimate that we'll explain below.

How long to beat the Silent Hill 2 Remake?

(Image credit: Konami)

The Silent Hill 2 Remake will take roughly 17-22 hours for most players to beat, though that number will vary depending on how skilled you are as a player and how much you tread off the beaten path for collectibles and new challenges. Silent Hill 2 is hardly an open world game, but sections of it are non-linear, where you're free to explore a few streets before moving onto the next location. This is how puzzles like the Silent Hill 2 Remake Garage Jack lever come into play - going off the beaten path to find a way to get new rewards.

(Image credit: Konami)

Finally, it's also worth addressing the issue of New Game Plus. The Silent Hill 2 Remake does indeed have NG+, and grants the player access to new items, graphic modes and even new endings that can't be obtained in the first playthrough.



This means that a completionist - or at least somebody who wants the complete Silent Hill experience - will have to go through the story multiple times for the full picture. In fact, with 8 different endings available to players, that will mean somebody who wants to see them all (and not just look them up on YouTube) will have to play through the game 8 times for a total of roughly 160 hours.



