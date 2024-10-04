What to do with the bent needle in Silent Hill 2 Remake

The Silent Hill 2 Remake bent needle is a puzzle in Brookhaven Hospital that needs medical tubing to solve - only then can you reach the Pharmacy drain with needle and tube combined. Depending on how much you explore that can actually take a while, and there's a lot of other things going, leaving both the needle and drain feeling like odd loose ends.



Here's what I did with the bent needle in Silent Hill 2 Remake and how I used it to get the pool key from the drain by finding some medical tubing.

How to use the Silent Hill 2 Remake bent needle

(Image credit: Konami)

You'll find the bent needle in Silent Hill 2 Remake in the Brookhaven Hospital women's locker room, where you'll also find the Silent Hill 2 Remake shotgun shown on the map above. However, it doesn't have any obvious purpose initially and you could be exploring a while before you find what you need to make it useful.



To use it you'll need to reach the shower room in Brookhaven Hospital 1f where you'll find a length of medical pipe here:

(Image credit: Konami)

However there are lot of distractions along the way. You'll find the locked Silent Hill 2 Remake Nurses' Office not long after getting the needle, which is a whole thing in its own right. You'll also discover the hand in the Director's Office in Silent Hill 2 Remake which is the main big puzzle for the Hospital at this point. There's also the Silent Hill 2 Remake X-Ray puzzle which ties into the hand as well.

The bent needle ultimately also gets you the final part of the hand puzzle as well once you've got to the end of it, so while it seems unimportant while you're doing other things, it is actually key to the whole thing.



Once you have the tubing you can combine the two and head to the drain in the pharmacy, here:

(Image credit: Konami)

With the pipe and wire combined you can now interact with the drain and get the maintenance pool key trapped at the bottom out. That will obviously get you in the pool which should be the last location you need to reach to solve that hand puzzle in the Directors office.



