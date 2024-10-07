What is the Silent Hill 2 Remake Bug Room code?

The Silent Hill 2 Remake bug room code is something you're likely trying to work out in a panic as insects besiege you from every angle. The keypad combination is actually random across each playthrough of the Silent Hill 2 Remake - there's no specific answer across the board, but you can narrow it down to a specific set of numbers and then run through all the various possible combinations until you find out the code for the bug room. It's not a bug, it's a feature!

How to solve the Bug Room code in the Silent Hill 2 Remake

The code to the bug room in Silent Hill 2 is (at least on normal puzzle difficulty), some random combination of the numbers 2,3 and 9. You can work this out because when you examine the keypad, those numbers are clean - implying that previous use has worn the blood off them. In that sense, this puzzle makes a little more sense than the Silent Hill 2 Remake rings puzzle back in the hospital before this, though there's a catch.

Namely, there really doesn't seem to be any way to narrow down the answer beyond that, so you simply have to run through all six combinations of those three numbers until you find the right random entry for the keypad.

239

293

329

392

923

932

It'll be one of those, but the room constantly spawning in insects mean that you'll have to break away from the keypad at least once or twice to squash them before they can do too much damage to you (after all, we did mention the importance of watching the ground level around you in our Silent Hill 2 Remake tips page).

