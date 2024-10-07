What is the Silent Hill 2 Remake Bug Room code?
The bug-filled room after the historical society has no fixed code for the keypad - it's random
The Silent Hill 2 Remake bug room code is something you're likely trying to work out in a panic as insects besiege you from every angle. The keypad combination is actually random across each playthrough of the Silent Hill 2 Remake - there's no specific answer across the board, but you can narrow it down to a specific set of numbers and then run through all the various possible combinations until you find out the code for the bug room. It's not a bug, it's a feature!
How to solve the Bug Room code in the Silent Hill 2 Remake
The code to the bug room in Silent Hill 2 is (at least on normal puzzle difficulty), some random combination of the numbers 2,3 and 9. You can work this out because when you examine the keypad, those numbers are clean - implying that previous use has worn the blood off them. In that sense, this puzzle makes a little more sense than the Silent Hill 2 Remake rings puzzle back in the hospital before this, though there's a catch.
Namely, there really doesn't seem to be any way to narrow down the answer beyond that, so you simply have to run through all six combinations of those three numbers until you find the right random entry for the keypad.
- 239
- 293
- 329
- 392
- 923
- 932
It'll be one of those, but the room constantly spawning in insects mean that you'll have to break away from the keypad at least once or twice to squash them before they can do too much damage to you (after all, we did mention the importance of watching the ground level around you in our Silent Hill 2 Remake tips page).
Fascinated by all things Silent Hill? Our Silent Hill 2 Remake review can be found here!
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.