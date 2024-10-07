All Silent Hill 2 remake elevator quiz answers for the Trick or Treat box

The Silent Hill 2 elevator quiz gives you questions that will open the Trick and Treat box, a decorative box in the pharmacy, if you get them right. The answers are based on information you can find in the game as you explore and are tied to elements of town lore. But, because you don't know there will literally be a quiz later, it's understandable if you weren't taking notes.

Fortunately I was, so if you want all the Silent Hill 2 elevator quiz answers to open the Trick of Treat box, I can give you them all now.

Silent Hill 2 Remake elevator quiz answers

Solving the Silent Hill 2 hospital box code gets you a lift button to the basement but as soon as you get in you'll be assailed with questions about the town. While all the info can be found in various locations you could have visited, you might not have, and almost won't remember the specifics.

The Silent Hill 2 elevator quiz answers are 2, 3, 1 from these questions:

In the early 1800s a terrible disease spread across Silent Hill, resulting in the death of many of its inhabitants. Their bodies thrown into the lake to sleep forever in their water grave. How many souls were lost during the plague? 42

67 ✅

85 Follow Sanders Street heading East and further on, to the outskirts of town. One - and only one - road will take you towards the lumber yard and the cemetery. What is the name of that road? Bachman Road

Munson Street

Wiltse Road ✅ Silent Hill witnessed a gruesome murder some years back. A brother and sister were playing in the road when they were attacked and chopped into pieces with an axe. Torn flesh, smashed bones, splattered blood... What a terrible tragedy. What a gruesome end to such innocent lives. One of the victims was a local boy named Billy Locane. BUT... what was the name of the other victim, Billy's sister? Miriam ✅

Heather

Julia

These are the answers on normal difficulty in the Silent Hill 2 Remake and at this point you won't know what to do with them. It's actually quite easy to completely miss the Trick or Treat box that you use them in so, next is where to go to use the code you now have.

Silent Hill 2 Remake Trick or Treat box location

After the elevator quiz you'll find Maria and another of the Silent Hill 2 Remake rings that will direct you back to the sculpture near the chained lock box. However, before you head back there make sure you visit the pharmacy on 1f.

Inside the pharmacy is the Silent Hill 2 Remake Trick of Treat box which uses the code 2, 3, 1, generated from the elevator quiz answers:

Inside you'll get the following:

Shotgun Shells x3

Shotgun shells x2

Health Syringe

Health Syringe

Not the hugest reward but certainly useful. You can now take the rings back to the sculpture/painting and leave the Hospital, safe in the knowledge that you've not missed anything.

