How to solve the Silent Hill 2 Remake Rotating Cube puzzle

The Silent Hill 2 Remake rotating cube puzzle is at the center of the Labyrinth, a massive green cube filled with stairs that you can turn using a nearby head, found between Maria's cell and the strange corridor filled with arms. Depending on how you rotate it you can cause new bridges to extend out to doorways and wander around inside the cube itself, and while the layout remains the same, the angle you turn it to changes how you can explore it - you can't walk along the underside of a staircase, after all, even in something as surreal as the Silent Hill 2 Remake.

Found after you complete the Silent Hill 2 Remake gallows poem puzzle and leave the prison, the rotating cube puzzle is ultimately a kind of crossroads through the Labyrinth. Here you can access three new areas: the Rotten Area, the Desolate Area and the Ruined Area, and you'll have to go through all three. However, working out the angles you need is more art than science, so if you want help with the Labyrinth Rotating Cube puzzle in Silent Hill 2 Remake, I'll show you what you need to set it to.

Silent Hill 2 Remake rotating cube puzzle solutions

(Image credit: Konami)

The Silent Hill 2 Remake rotating cube puzzle in the Labyrinth has four angles to turn it to: three of these will allow you to access new areas, while the fourth is a secret option that allows you to retrieve a strange photo collectible from inside the cube itself.

Here are all the symbols you need and where they'll take you, we'll go into more detail about how to set them further on.

Up-pointing triangle with cross beneath: Go into the cube, upstairs and through the South doorway (using the cardinal directions of the map) towards the Rotten Area

Go into the cube, upstairs and through the South doorway (using the cardinal directions of the map) towards the Rotten Area I nfinity symbol with an up-facing line, cross through twice: Go into the cube, upstairs and through the North doorway (using the cardinal directions of the map) towards Desolate Area

Go into the cube, upstairs and through the North doorway (using the cardinal directions of the map) towards Desolate Area Down-pointing triangle with cross beneath: Go into the cube, downstairs and through the West doorway (using the cardinal directions of the map) towards the Ruined Area

Go into the cube, downstairs and through the West doorway (using the cardinal directions of the map) towards the Ruined Area (Optional) No symbol, side axis of the cube mechanism. Go into the cube and downstairs to find the optional strange picture "Your Best Buddy!"

It's also worth mentioning that navigating through all these Labyrinth areas is different to before, as you can't find any Silent Hill 2 Remake maps - instead, James scribbles his own one that fills in as you explore. You'll have a map eventually, but it will start as a blank piece of paper, and you'll need to earn the right to know what's ahead by exploring.

How to get to the Rotten Area

(Image credit: Konami)

To reach the Rotten Area in the Labyrinth, turn the Rotating cube so that you see the following, then head inside. Once you're there, ascend the stairs and go through the Southern doorway on the map.

The Rotten Area is focused on bringing down a suspended cage, which involves exploring to assemble a lighter from several pieces so you can burn the rope that's holding the cage up. Once you've done that, you'll be brought back to the center of the Labyrinth and the cage again.

How to get to the Desolate Area

(Image credit: Konami)

The Desolate Area is found by setting the rotating cube the above position. Once done, head inside, up the stairs and through the North doorway on the map.

The Desolate Area is a multi-level maze you need to find your way through, securing valves and keys, opening a handcuffed gate and also avoiding Pyramid Head - yes, he's back, and it's one of the first proper encounters you'll have with him since the Silent Hill 2 Remake Pyramid Head boss fight back in the Apartments.

How to get to the Ruined Area

(Image credit: Konami)

The Ruined Area is reached when you set the rotating cube to the following angle, with the inverted triangle as opposed to the up-pointing one. Once inside, head downstairs - not upstairs - and West on the map to the Ruined Area itself.

The Ruined Area is the most straightforward of the three - a gauntlet of combat challenges where James is dropped into rooms full of enemies and must fight them all off before he's allowed to progress to the next stage. Still, simple doesn't mean easy, and if you found the Silent Hill 2 Remake rifle back in the prison, this might be the time to start using it.

How to get the optional Rotating Cube photo

(Image credit: Konami)

The final, optional combination, as seen above, allows you to get a Strange Photo collectible called "Your best buddy! (#3)". Set the cube to the angle shown above, and head inside. Rather than leaving the cube, go downstairs - at the bottom of the cube, you'll find this photo lying on the ground.

