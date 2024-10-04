All Silent Hill 2 Remake maps for all locations

The Silent Hill 2 Remake maps are collectible documents you can find along the way, with a couple of exceptions (such as the Labyrinth, which James will fill in himself on a blank piece of paper as he explores). Having a map on hand is borderline essential to finding your way around some of the locations in the game, such as the abandoned hospital or the shadowy prison, so the fact that you might fail to notice one of them and find yourself completely lost is a threat worth chasing off at the earliest possibility. With that in mind, we've laid out all the map locations in Silent Hill 2 Remake, with where you can find them for yourself.

All maps in Silent Hill 2 Remake

Though most maps in the Silent Hill 2 Remake are broken into several pages (such as the outdoor sections of Silent Hill being divided up into East/West or buildings being listed floor-by-floor), there are 11 maps across the whole game for the player to find.

Map of South Vale

Map of the East Side of South Vale (Silent Hill outside areas)

Map of the West Side of South Vale (Silent Hill outside areas)

Wood Side Apartments

Blue Creek Apartments

Brookhaven Hospital

Toluca Prison

Labyrinth Center

Lakeview Hotel (Garden)

Lakeview Hotel (Main Building)

Lakeview Hotel (Basement/Employee Section)

Of these 11 maps, only those in bold are ones that the player has to find themselves. The second two are earned in an unskippable cutscene when you first make it into town after finding the Silent Hill 2 Remake Auto Parts key, while the Labyrinth Map is just a blank piece of paper that James automatically fills in himself with a scribbled blueprint as he explores the area.



However, all the others are maps the player has to find - which means that they can fail to find them, and that isn't going to help you navigate in the least. With this in mind, we'll lay out where to find all the maps' locations below to mitigate the chance of that happening to you.

Map of South Vale location

The first map of South Vale - the region outside of Silent Hill where James starts his journey - is simply in the blue car behind you when you begin the game.

Wood Side Apartments map location

After entering the Wood Side Apartments and going into the entrance lobby, check the notice board with the light shining on it straight ahead of you - that piece of paper is the map for the whole building. If you missed it, head back to the Silent Hill 2 Remake coin cabinet and go back to the lobby from there.

Blue Creek Apartments map location

After seeing Pyramid Head for the first time in a cutscene and leaving Wood Side for the much grimmer Blue Creek building, head into the corridor from the room you start in. Follow the corridor until you see this illuminated board with the map hanging on it, then follow the corridor from there to find the Silent Hill 2 Remake clock puzzle.

Brookhaven Hospital map location

After Blue Creek you'll be back on the streets and using the Vale maps you found earlier, but once you enter the Hospital, go straight ahead and look for this little magazine rack in the lobby with red folders in it - that's where you get the Hospital map. Having it ASAP can help you find the Silent Hill 2 Remake hospital padlock code puzzle much easier.

Toluca Prison map location

The historical society and tunnel network that precedes it doesn't have a proper map, but once you reach the prison, that all changes. Leave the canteen where a character holds you at gunpoint and go straight ahead to a small room with a rifle locked inside a cage, and a save point. To the right of the save point is a bulletin board with the prison map pinned to it.

Lakeview Hotel Garden Map location

After rowing across the lake, you'll end up on a wooden dock. Before you head up the stairs, check this board to find the map for the garden area outside the hotel.

Lakeview Hotel map location

After entering the hotel through the door with "Welcome Back" next to it, immediately look to your right to see a notice board with the interior of the hotel mapped out on it.

Lakeview Hotel basement map location

After stepping out of the elevator that forces you to leave your guns and equipment behind, you'll be in an area with patrolling monsters. Immediately run straight ahead and clamber through the window so you're in the area with the static-displaying TV. Once inside, turn to the right and check the board ahead of you to get a map for the basement area of the Hotel.

