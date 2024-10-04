How to solve the Silent Hill 2 Remake Clock puzzle in Bluecreek Apartments

The Silent Hill 2 Remake Clock puzzle in the Bluecreek Apartments is tied to a riddle mentioning Henry, Scott and Mildred - but what does it all mean? Not only that, but as you find clock hands and locked doors, all these things tie together, and ultimately you'll be spending a lot of time coming back to the Grandfather Clock in Bluecreek as a kind of hub - a puzzle you solve a piece at a time, with long stretches of exploration in between.



It can be a lot to deal with, especially if you're new to the dreamlike puzzle logic nature of Silent Hill 2, so we've got a walkthrough for the grandfather clock puzzle in the Bluecreek Apartments below, including where to find all the clock hands, what to set them to, and what the reward is. Spoiler warning: appropriately enough, this puzzle will take a lot of time.

How to solve the Silent Hill 2 clock puzzle in Bluecreek Apartments

(Image credit: Konami)

The Bluecreek Apartments clock puzzle in the Silent Hill 2 Remake requires you to find three hands for a grandfather clock and set them to the right times, each of which opens a door in the building that allows you to progress (marked with a letter) - and the riddle on the table is a sneaky way of telling you what time to set those hands to.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hand Location Attached Puzzle Set to: Opens Door Hour Apartment 307 Radio / Valves 9 H (Apartment 210) Minute Apartment 210 Bathroom Seesaw 2 M (Apartment 202) Second Apartment 202 Moths 3 S (1F South hallway)

Each of the hands has a puzzle that needs to be done before or after getting it to progress - one about turning valves, one about balancing a seesaw with bird figurines, and one about examining the patterns on pinned moths.



They also have to be done in the order above, with the Hour Hand first and the Second Hand last, as each of the doors that's opened effectively grants access to getting the next clock hand in the sequence. Once you have the last hand installed, it'll open the "S" door, which is the exit - or at least the next phase of the area.

Silent Hill 2 Henry, Scott and Mildred riddle explained

(Image credit: Konami)

The riddle opposite the grandfather clock in Silent Hill 2 that mentions Henry, Scott and Mildred is very important - it's SH2's way of suggesting what to set the three hands you'll find to, with the first initial of each character's name tied to the hand they represent (Henry = H = Hour Hand, etc).



The solution to the riddle and the clock puzzle can be interpreted as follows:

Henry "fled to the West", so he's on the left. The Hour Hand is set to 9.

Scott is on the "other side" from Henry, so he's directly opposite. The Second Hand is set to 3.

Mildred is "descending" onto Scott, so she must be above him. The Minute hand is set to 2.

Still, while that's key information, you'll need to get the clock hands first and install them before you can set them to the right time.

How to get the Hour Hand in Silent Hill 2

(Image credit: Konami)

The Hour Hand in Silent Hill 2 is the first hand you need to get for the clock, as it's the only one that's not locked off from the start. The Hour hand is located inside Apartment 307, specifically inside in the radio hanging from the ceiling.



To access it, you'll need to find and turn three Valves found in the area, which will cause the radio to fall from the ceiling and break open, with the Hour Hand inside. The Valves are located in:

Apartment 305 Apartment 304 (then pick up Valve afterwards) Apartment 307 (Install the loose Valve here)

If you want a more detailed explanation, we've got a detailed guide on the Silent Hill 2 Remake radio puzzle here.

How to get the Minute Hand in Silent Hill 2

(Image credit: Konami)

After you've got the Hour Hand, return to the Grandfather clock and set it to 9, which will open the door with H on it (Room 210). Head to the bathroom of room 210 by smashing through the kitchen wall, and search in the toilet for the Minute Hand.



It's gross, but effective, though will also trigger the map to change in a way where you'll need to leave through the main door. This will also lead to a divergent exit where you need to solve the Silent Hill 2 Remake seesaw puzzle to leave - and don't worry, our guide will lay that out.

How to get the Second Hand in Silent Hill 2

(Image credit: Konami)

After returning to the Grandfather clock, put the Minute Hand in and set it to 2, as outlined above. This will open the door with an M on it, allowing you to access Room 202 nearby.



Head in there to find a room full of Moths - some living, and some dead and pinned to boards for you to examine. We go into more detail in our guide on the Silent Hill 2 Remake moth puzzle, but the solution is to count the number of symbols on all the pinned moths combined: how many moons, how many skulls, how many eyes, etc.



The answer to the combination lock Moth puzzle is 373 (at least if you're playing on Normal Puzzle Difficulty) Once you have those numbers, feed them into the equation next to the combination lock to get the three figure combination, and stick your hand in the hole in the wall to get the Second Hand for the clock inside.



Once you've got that, bring it back to the Grandfather clock and set it to 3. This will open the door with the S on it on the South side of the First Floor, in the unnamed lobby/hall. Without pointedly spoiling what's ahead of you, you might want to save before you proceed.

