How to solve the Silent Hill 2 Remake Radio and Valves puzzle

The Silent Hill 2 remake Radio in Room 307 of the Bluecreek Apartments is suspended from the ceiling and clearly significant in some way, but half the puzzle is just working out what this strange device is and what the game wants from you, let alone what you're supposed to do with it. In fact, this radio is tied to three pipe valves found around the third floor of Bluecreek - which might be a pun on the idea of radio valves - and once you've turned all three, you'll be able to progress. If you want some more details, here's a comprehensive walkthrough for the Radio and Valve puzzle in the Silent Hill 2 Remake.

The Silent Hill 2 Radio in Room 307 explained

(Image credit: Konami)

The Silent Hill 2 Radio hanging from the ceiling in Room 307 needs to be lowered to the ground, which players can do by finding and turning three valve pipes around the third floor of the Bluecreek Apartments.

For some reason, this causes the radio to fall down from the chains and smash on the ground - at which point James can return to room 307 and pull the Hour hand from its remains. This Hour Hand is part of the larger Silent Hill 2 Remake clock puzzle, a full walkthrough of which we've laid out at the attached guide.

All Valve locations in Silent Hill 2 and Bluecreek Apartments

(Image credit: Konami)

There are only two valves in the third floor of Bluecreek Apartments in the Silent Hill 2 Remake, which means after using one of them, you need to bring it a pipe and install it so you can use it somewhere else too.



Here's the full walkthrough of events:

After finding the Radio, head onto the fire escape South of Room 307. Climb into Room 305, causing the window to collapse shut behind you. Pick up the Apartment 306 key from the table. Ahead of you is the First Valve. Turn it. Leave and go to the Northwest corner of the floor to use the 306 key. Crawl through the hole in the lounge of 306 to enter 304. Clear out the monsters and turn the Second Valve. After using it, the valve will break and emit steam. Pick up the valve to add it to your inventory. Take the Valve back to the Radio Room, 307 - there'll be a pipe you can install it on. Set up the Third Valve and turn it to bring the Radio down. You can now examine it for the Hour Hand.

Not long after this you'll have a couple more puzzles to do: the Silent Hill 2 Remake seesaw puzzle and the Silent Hill 2 Remake moth puzzle, both of which we've got guides for!

