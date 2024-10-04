How to solve the Silent Hill 2 Remake Moth and Combination lock puzzle

The Silent Hill 2 Moth puzzle in the Remake is found in Apartment 202, where you'll find a combination lock that needs a number solution, numerous dowdy butterflies pinned to boards, and an equation scrawled on the wall with various symbols in place of numbers. Some of you might have worked out the link between these various things already, but keeping track of all the moths in play and exactly how the symbols match can be a little tricky, so we're here to help, as we've got the solution to the combination lock and the moth puzzle in the Silent Hill 2 Remake laid out clearly below.

How to solve the Moth puzzle in Silent Hill 2

The Moth and Combination lock in the Silent Hill 2 Remake can be solved by entering 373 into the lock and opening the door beyond (on normal puzzle difficulty).

To explain, after you've solved the Silent Hill 2 Remake seesaw and figurines puzzle, put the Minute Hand in place and gone through the "M" Door to room 202, you'll see the equation scrawled on the wall next to the combination lock. This equation includes numerous symbols that correspond to the symbols on the wings of the various moths pinned to the boards around Apartment 202. When a symbol comes up in the equation, you swap it out for the number of times you've found that symbol on the moths' wings.



Doing so, we can work out symbols represent the following numbers:

Crescent Moons = 8

Eyes = 5

Skulls = 2

If you're surprised at there being this many, that's likely because there's a wardrobe in the bathroom that needs to be moved to see the last few pinned moths - like the Silent Hill 2 Remake radio puzzle before this, you'll need to keep your eyes peeled for essential, hidden elements. However, once you have the full survey of symbols, you can put them through the equation scrawled by the combination lock.

First Digit = Moons (8) - Eyes (5)

Second Digit = Skulls (2) + Eyes (5)

Third Digit = Eyes (5) - Skulls (2)

So from that, we get 3 - 7 - 3. Enter that into the combination lock and click "Accept" to open it and gain access to the room beyond. Inside there you'll find a gross hole in the wall, which James can (understandably reluctantly) stick his hand into to get the Second Hand, the final piece of the ongoing Silent Hill 2 Remake clock and riddle puzzle that carries you through the Bluecreek Apartments sequence.

