How to solve the Silent Hill 2 Remake Seesaw puzzle

The Silent Hill 2 seesaw puzzle in Bluecreek Apartments is one of the easier puzzles to solve in the area, but that's not saying much when you're still liable to get mauled by people stuffed into bags while trying to solve it. The key is to find a particular model that will cause the seesaw to balance against the Pigeon Figurine, but we'll tell you right now, it doesn't exist: you'll have to make one yourself from combining other pieces. If you want a walkthrough to help you out, here's how to solve the seesaw puzzle in the Silent Hill 2 Remake.

The Bluecreek Apartments seesaw puzzle in Silent Hill 2 explained

(Image credit: Konami)

After getting the Minute Hand for the clock in Silent Hill 2, you can solve the Seesaw Puzzle by doing the following:

After you complete the Silent Hill 2 Remake radio and valves puzzle and access the new area by installing the hour hand, you'll get the Minute Hand and then sealed in. Obtain the Pigeon Figurine in the open wardrobe of Apartment 210. Head to the bathroom of Apartment 209 and break the divider blocking the bath. Pick up the Malformed Figurine Part inside the bath. Head to Apartment 211 and break the wall in the kitchen. Squeeze through to find the Wooden Swan Head on the counter on the other side. Combine the Swan Head and the Malformed Figurine Part in your inventory to create the Swan Figurine. Head back to the Seesaw and place the Swan Figurine in the second innermost slot on the right, with the Pigeon on the most far left slot. This should balance it out and solve the puzzle. The Seesaw should break and you'll get the Winged Key as a reward.

This will open the door just to the left of the Seesaw, allowing you to continue back and progress with the ongoing Silent Hill 2 Remake clock puzzle. If you're having trouble with that, our guide will help you work out all the steps. Alternatively, you've got another challenge right ahead of you - the Silent Hill 2 Remake moth puzzle, which we can help you with specifically.



