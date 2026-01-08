Accused of copying FromSoftware's homework, Lords of the Fallen 2 boss says its Elden Ring Nightreign doppelganger is from 2024: "Visual overlap can occur in medieval fantasy"

With Lords of the Fallen 2 positioned as one of 2026's biggest Soulslike action RPGs, developer CI Games has been rolling out regular marketing art snippets showing off enemies – the "hordes of the fallen," that is. The studio's most recent post sparked some controversy, as observers quickly noted similarities to two famous armored soldiers in the FromSoftware archives, but CI Games CEO Marek Tyminski says it's all pure coincidence.

(Image credit: CI games)

The Lords of the Fallen 2 soldier revealed, an apparent worshipper of deep lore moon goddess Menasilde, sports a blue cloak and tasset-like cloth accents, and wields a sawed greatsword. You don't have to squint your eyes very hard to see a little bit of Artorias, a blue-accented knight from the Dark Souls 1 DLC, and much more of Wylder, a visually similar and much more topical addition from Elden Ring Nightreign. Wylder even has an Artorias skin, as it happens.

Tyminski says these things just happen, and Lords of the Fallen 2's design was minted in 2024 before Elden Ring Nightreign, which drew the fiercest comparisons in reactions on Twitter, was announced.