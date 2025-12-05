Nightreign Balancers' weakness and strategy guide

The Elden Ring Nightreign Balancers weakness and strategy is something that all players will want to know, as the final boss – a group of Valkyries known as the Weapon-Bequeathed Harmonia – are a dangerous foe. With so many Elden Ring Nightreign players struggling against the first major expedition of the DLC, I'll explain the weaknesses of the Balancers, as well as all the best characters and strategies to keep in mind when fighting against them.

What is the Balancers' weakness in Nightreign?

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Balancers are officially weak to Sleep effects, as marked by the purple symbol of a closed eye on the Expedition when you choose it. This isn't ideal though – there's very few relics or spells that provide Sleep effects, and it's rare to find areas that drop it in the world (your best hope is the 50% chance that the settlement in the Northeast of the map during the Nightreign Great Hollow event has sleep items and drops, including Soporific Grease).

However, the reality is that Sleep isn't actually that helpful, despite what the game tells you. This simply serves to briefly stagger the Weapon-Bequeathed Harmonia when built up enough, and even then it takes a while. The better weakness is that the Balancers are weak to powerful AOE attacks and parries. Parries and counter attacks are a way to do massive damage to them, while AOEs like the Recluse's cocktail effects or Ironeye's ultimate can hit multiple Valkyries at once for major damage. If you're playing as the Nightreign Undertaker class, your ultimate can smash through multiple Valkyries if you aim it properly.

Balancers strategy and boss fight guide

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Balancers are an incredibly difficult boss fight and one to be taken extremely seriously, as even a powerful player can struggle against this encounter. Here are some tips and tricks to keep in mind:

You'll want to be level 12 at least. Anything less and you're probably not going to have the durability to survive.

Anything less and you're probably not going to have the durability to survive. Sleep weaknesses are overrated, as mentioned above. They aren't bad, but they don't provide as much of an advantage as you think.

They aren't bad, but they don't provide as much of an advantage as you think. Target one Valkyrie at a time. Your focus should be on thinning the numbers – don't have a bunch of enemies with half their health bars remaining. Focus on individual foes to bring their numbers down as quickly as possible.

Your focus should be on thinning the numbers – don't have a bunch of enemies with half their health bars remaining. Focus on individual foes to bring their numbers down as quickly as possible. Ironeye and Wylder are both strong choices for characters here. Both have high agility/mobility – important against large groups of enemies – and then also have their own individual advantages. The Wylder can parry many of their attacks, while the Ironeye can hit multiple foes with their Ultimate and target enemies who are floating in the air.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Look out for the cracks in the ground! When the Valkyries start swooping and leaving glowing cracks in the earth, get away from them immediately, as fast as you can. They do huge damage when they explode, though jumping at the right moment can prevent that damage.

When the Valkyries start swooping and leaving glowing cracks in the earth, get away from them immediately, as fast as you can. They do huge damage when they explode, though jumping at the right moment can prevent that damage. In phase 2 and 3, the pink-tinted Valkyrie is much more dangerous. This foe gains new attacks, including ranged beams that do serious damage and appear to buff other Balancers.

This foe gains new attacks, including ranged beams that do serious damage and appear to buff other Balancers. KOing the pink Valkyrie stuns all other Balancers temporarily. This is your opportunity to do serious damage before they regain themselves!

This is your opportunity to do serious damage before they regain themselves! Solo play is NOT advised. It's always hard to fight large groups of enemies – with seven opponents attacking one player, you might as well give up.

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

If you can complete this fight against the Balancers, you'll unlock the second expedition of the DLC – that against the Dreglord.

