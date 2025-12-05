Elden Ring Nightreign Scholar Remembrance quest walkthrough

The Elden Ring Nightreign Scholar Remembrance is a long and difficult quest, requiring you to beat both bosses from The Forsaken Hollows. But, before that, you need to delve into an underground poison swamp cave to find a journal and must investigate the Great Hollow in search of clues on the Cleansing Tear that the Scholar covets. To help you get through the whole ordeal as painlessly as possible and unlock some new Relics and a new outfit, I've laid out all the steps below to complete the Scholar Remembrance.

How to complete the Scholar Remembrance in Nightreign

The Scholar's Remembrance quest in Elden Ring Nightreign comprises nine Chapters, which are unlocked at the Roundtable Hold's Journal as follows:

Chapter 1: Now that you've unlocked the Scholar and Undertaker in Nightreign, the first Journal entry will be available by default.

Chapter 2: Finish any Expedition as the Scholar – it doesn't matter if you succeed or fail.

Chapter 3: Finish any Expedition as the Scholar – it doesn't matter if you succeed or fail.

Chapter 4: Automatically unlocked from completing the Remembrance quest within Chapter 3.

Chapter 5: Complete any Expedition by defeating the Nightlord

Chapter 6: Automatically unlocked from completing the Remembrance quest within Chapter 5.

Chapter 7: Complete any Expedition by defeating the Nightlord

Chapter 8: Complete the Nightreign Balancers Expedition.

Chapter 9: Automatically unlocked from completing the Remembrance quest within Chapter 8, which includes beating the Dreglord Expedition.

How to find the underground chamber below the marsh

The first Remembrance for the Scholar is quite simple, giving you a personal objective to complete during a run on the Balancers which isn't especially difficult:

Start the Remembrance, then read the scrap of paper on the Scholar's desk. This grants you the Personal Objective to "search the underground chamber below the marsh". Start the Balancers expedition (you can only complete this objective during a Forsaken Hollows Expedition) and, whenever possible, head to the red marker on your map. It will be placed in a poison swamp fort (for me, it was towards the northwest corner of the map). Head inside the sinking ruin and go down into the cave below.

Drop off the first ledge and immediately head right to spot a basement room of the fort with a hole in it.

Jump down and grab the Vassal's Journal from the desk. From here, you just need to get back to the Roundtable Hold, whether that's by defeating the final boss or dying. Head to the Chapel in the Hold and read the Vassal's Journal on the Scholar's desk. Talk to the Undertaker who is… licking a wall around the corner. This gets (sort of) explained a bit in the Nightreign Undertaker Remembrance quest. Speak to the Iron Menial who appears at the entrance to the Chapel, then speak to the Undertaker again. Say "I have something I'd like to ask of you", then exhaust all dialogue.

With that, you can conclude the Remembrance. You'll be rewarded with the Scholar's Chalice for new Relic builds as well as Chapter 4 of the Scholar's Journal.

How to get out the Great Hollow

For this next bit in Chapter 5, you need learn about the Research Annexe, which is below Limveld. Here's what you need to do:

Speak to the Small Jar in the Hold and choose the "ask to be shown to the Great Hollow" option. You'll then be teleported to a small church-like area of the Nightreign Great Hollow Shifting Earth event. Note that if you die here, you will have to start this Great Hollow section all over again. Start by getting to the top level of this area by navigating the two flights of stairs and walkways. You should be at a point where you can easily see a gigantic crystal hanging from some chains.

Using the gap in the railing, jump onto the crystal, then climb onto the rafters. You should notice a hole in the brick wall ahead.

Go inside the hole in the wall, then head back out when you get the "... First, I must determine the source of that noise…" message. Drop off the rafters and kill the two knights and Godskin Apostle boss, collectively referred to as "Marauder". My advice here is to try and fight them one at a time and use the stairs for protection and to kite the enemies single file. Once you've defeated the boss, climb back onto the rafters and head inside the hole in the wall to find a secret room. Interact with the four glowing objects in this room, as well as the knight sealed inside the large crystal.

After this, you'll be teleported back to the Roundtable Hold and this Remembrance will be over. For your efforts, you get Chapter 6 of the Sc