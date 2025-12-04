The Nightreign Great Hollow event and crystal curse explained

The Great Hollow Shifting Earth event in Elden Ring Nightreign The Forsaken Hollows DLC, adds a powerful Crystal Curse that halves the players' HP until they shatter Great Crystals around the map. As ever, Elden Ring Nightreign isn't particularly clear about how these systems work and what they do, so we'll explain the Great Hollow event and the Crystals that are involved, as well as how to break the curse – and not only that, buff yourself in the process.

The Great Hollow event and how to break the Crystal Curse

The Great Hollow event in Nightreign's Forsaken Hollows DLC applies an effect to certain castles and strongholds that permanently halves the Max HP of anybody who enters them.



To undo this effect and complete the event, players need to do the following:

Survive until Day 2. At this point, a note will appear that says "Resonating crystals located." The map will now be marked with four icons of blue crystals. Head to these four locations. You'll find a large, glowing crystal at each one – interact with them to destroy them. This will prompt a message each time "The great crystal cracks". After destroying all four, a red icon will appear in the central purple area in the middle of the map. Head there to collect a buff and "Gain the power of the great crystal", completing the event.

Keep in mind that the location of the Great / Resonating Crystals is random, so you won't be able to predict their locations and plan routes before they spawn in. The map above is shown only to highlight what icons you're looking for, though the position of the event reward/buff is always fixed in the purple area in the middle.

Favor of the Great Hollow reward and buff explained

The Favor of the Great Hollow buff breaks the crystal curse, restoring your full HP and removing the effect from the areas that would afflict it on you. It also refills your Ultimate Art gauge when you use up all your Flasks, granting you a useful advantage in dire moments when you have no healing left.

