How to access the Nightreign Forsaken Hollows DLC on PC, PS5 and Xbox

To unlock the Elden Ring Nightreign Forsaken Hollows DLC, you just need to make sure you have it installed, as it's free for all players. However, there's a chance that you might need to install it manually and it doesn't help that each platform has its own method for doing so – essentially if you bought a non-standard edition of Nightreign (for example, the Deluxe Edition or a pre-order), then you'll probably need to do a manual install. Whether you're playing Elden Ring Nightreign and The Forsaken Hollows on PC via Steam, PlayStation, or Xbox, here's how to access the DLC and begin hunting new minion of the Night.

How to unlock The Forsaken Hollow DLC for Elden Ring Nightreign

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Elden Ring Nightreign Forsaken Hollows update is now live on all platforms and in all regions. But you'll need to make sure you have the DLC installed, especially if you pre-ordered Nightreign or bought a special edition of it.



Here's how you unlock The Forsaken Hollows on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox:

Steam: The DLC should automatically install itself as part of an update. Just make sure you have update file 1.03 installed and you'll be good to go.

PS5 and PS4: Open the PS Store and search for "Nightreign". Find the "The Forsaken Hollows" Add-On, select it, then click "Download".

Xbox Series X and Xbox One: Press the menu button (three horizontal lines) while you have the Elden Ring Nightreign tile selected on your dashboard, then select the "Manage games and add-ons" option (Alternatively, find Elden Ring Nightreign in the "My games & apps" menu). Click on Elden Ring Nightreign in this Manage menu, check the "The Forsaken Hollows" Add-On from the list at the bottom, then press "Save Changes" to start installing the DLC.



Once you've got The Forsaken Hollows DLC installed, you can dive in work towards unlocking the Scholar and Undertaker in Nightreign as well as the new Balancers Nightlord boss and Great Hollows Shifting Earth. All this will be available to you once you've defeated at least two main bosses, so new players won't have access to any Forsaken Hollows DLC content from the start.

If you're new or need a refresher on the ins and outs of Elden Ring Nightreign, be sure to check out our Nightreign characters tier list and our Nightreign tips to help you get back into the swing of bringing down the Night.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.