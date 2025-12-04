How to unlock the Scholar and Undertaker in Nightreign

To unlock the Undertaker and Scholar in Nightreign is easy if unclear. The DLC has a few steps you will need to take before you can access both new characters, but it shouldn't take more than a few minutes once you know where to go and what to do. Here's how to unlock the DLC characters and play as both the Scholar and Undertaker!

How to unlock the Scholar and Undertaker Nightreign

To unlock the Scholar and Undertaker in Nightreign The Forsaken Hollows DLC, you will need to do the following:

Ensure you have The Forsaken Hollows DLC downloaded and installed. When you load into the Roundtable hub area, The Iron Menial will immediately be there to tell you that the Small Jar Merchant is agitated by something. Go to the Small Jar Bazaar and the Merchant will indicate a door next to them. Go through the door and you'll be transported to a boss arena with the Dreglord.

This is an unwinnable boss fight, and the Dreglord will probably kill you in a single hit. So don't worry about actual succeeding. You'll respawn back at the Roundtable. Go back to the door next to the Small Jar Bazaar, which will now be open. Inside is a Chapel area with two NPCs – the Scholar and the Undertaker. Speak to them both and they'll be unlocked as characters! From this point on, you can pick either of them as normal from the Character Selection menu.

As Elden Ring Nightreign characters go, these two are pretty distinct – the Scholar is an item-focused support class that uses Thrusting Swords, while the Undertaker is an aggressive Strength/Faith build that uses hammers to bash enemies into submission. Make sure you test them in the Sparring Grounds and get a good sense of their abilities before you head out into the world.

