Full Undertaker Remembrance quest walkthrough for Nightreign

The Undertaker's Remembrance in Nightreign is a short series of quest steps that lead to useful rewards for her build, with a story that tells of her own tie to darkness and her relationship with the Scholar. It's a little hard to know how to proceed without some help, but as somebody who's completed the full Undertaker Remembrance, I'll explain everything you need to do in this simple guide and walkthrough.

How to complete the Undertaker Remembrance quest in Nightreign

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The Remembrance for the Nightreign Undertaker is a little shorter than the Remembrances for most other characters, especially as they don't all require specific steps or objectives. Here's a basic step-by-step walkthrough for all six phases before we go into more detail:

Remembrance Chapter 1: Unlocked by default when you unlock the Undertaker and Scholar in Nightreign

Unlocked by default when you unlock the Undertaker and Scholar in Nightreign Remembrance Chapter 2: Unlocked after you take the Undertaker into an expedition (you're not required to successfully complete it)

Unlocked after you take the Undertaker into an expedition (you're not required to successfully complete it) Remembrance Chapter 3: Unlocked when you successfully complete any expedition while playing as the Undertaker.

Unlocked when you successfully complete any expedition while playing as the Undertaker. Remembrance Chapter 4: Unlocked when you successfully complete the new quest in Chapter 3, which is a fight against all the other Nightreign characters, and then some strange moments where you pray and lick a wall in the Chapel.

Unlocked when you successfully complete the new quest in Chapter 3, which is a fight against all the other Nightreign characters, and then some strange moments where you pray and lick a wall in the Chapel. Remembrance Chapter 5: Unlocked when you complete another successful expedition while playing as the Undertaker.

Unlocked when you complete another successful expedition while playing as the Undertaker. Remembrance Chapter 6: Unlocked when you find the Scholar in the Northwest Cathedral during the Nightreign Great Hollow event and free him from the crystal.

Unlocked when you find the Scholar in the Northwest Cathedral during the Nightreign Great Hollow event and free him from the crystal. Remembrance Chapter 7: Unlocked when you speak to the Nightreign Scholar at the Roundtable Hold and complete the questline.

Fighting the other characters as the Undertaker

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The first major quest for the Undertaker requires you to battle the other characters in the Roundtable Hold, though not all at once. Most players will encounter them in the following order, room by room:

Iron Menial Executor Guardian and Recluse Wylder Raider and Ironeye

I definitely advise that you fight them individually, and give your abilities time to recharge. Open with heavy jump attacks that can stagger them, then try and get the backstab. Any perks, abilities or items you get from Relics will also apply in this sequence, so make sure you're equipped with them for that extra advantage.

The Scholar's location

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

The second major challenge of the Undertaker's Remembrance quest is to find the Scholar mid-game. You can only find them during the Shifting Earth Great Hollow event, and when on Expeditions specific to the DLC (such as the Balancers).

Once you're there, you need to do the following: