FromSoftware, you appear to have broken Elden Ring Nightreign: the new DLC class Undertaker is an ult-spamming, boss-melting monster

Elden Ring Nightreign DLC Forsaken Hollows is finally out, and despite the worst Steam reviews developer FromSoftware has ever gotten, it has managed to add some cool new stuff to the game's oddball combat sandbox. The crown jewel is one of the new Nightfarers, the Undertaker, whose extraordinarily powerful abilities have quickly made her a top pick for anyone who likes big ladies with bigger maces, or just wants to see bosses disappear like magic.

Before we go any further, here's how to unlock the Scholar and Undertaker in Nightreign so you can enjoy both of the new Nightfarers.

Publisher Bandai Namco released a video breakdown of the Undertaker's abilities earlier today, and it's pretty obvious at a glance what makes her so powerful. Her passive ability lets her activate a free version of her ultimate whenever she perfectly dodges a grab attack – the ones with the shadowy particle effect – or when a teammate uses their ultimate.

You may hear gears turning in your head. Yes, this does allow teams of three Undertakers to chain up to nine ultimates back to back, with everyone rotating through their normal, energy-budgeted ultimate and then tagging into free versions.

You might think this ability is balanced around this high uptime, giving the Undertaker lower damage values on an ultimate that's used more frequently. You would be wrong; it's one of the strongest ultimates in the game according to player testing. It's also incredibly easy to land due to its long range and aggressive tracking. You basically become a homing missile, and you certainly feel like one each time you shave a chunk off a health bar.

The Undertaker's skill, meanwhile, increases her attack power and toughness – both poise and damage negation – and "includes instant evasion if activated when the art gauge is full." So, you have a blanket attack and endurance boost that not only synergizes with the ultimate play style, which further benefits from Relic bonuses, but also gives you a strong neutral game for engagements where you don't have an ultimate on hand.

With solid HP scaling, strong strength and faith scaling, and a hammer weapon bias, Undertaker is already a bruiser capable of staggering bosses using heavy weapons with potent charged attack poise and motion values. And most of her kit only gets better with more Undertakers in the party. So if you notice a curious uptick in tall nuns curb-stomping their way through the Limveld map, don't question it, and definitely don't try to beat 'em. Just join 'em and enjoy the ride.

