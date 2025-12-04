Elden Ring Nightreign DLC Forsaken Hollows faces storm of negative Steam reviews over lacking content, becoming FromSoftware's worst-rated PC release at 46% positive

FromSoftware has encountered the worst boss of all with the Forsaken Hollows DLC for Elden Ring Nightreign: unhappy players. The roguelike spin-off's first content pack is getting blasted on Steam for not being up to snuff with the rest of the developer's post-launch additions, to the point it's setting a record low, ratings wise.

Yes, as at time of writing, The Forsaken Hollows is FromSoftware's worst rated release on Steam. This is per SteamDB, where the 47.7% user rating places the DLC at the very bottom, almost 10% below Ashes of Ariandel in Dark Souls 3. That's rough going, and further backed up by reviews posted directly to Steam

The reviews themselves are Mixed at the minute, with only 46% positive, and some common threads emerging. "This is just a bit of a joke. How are there no new weapons besides the two signature weapons the new characters come with? And those are just a reskin of a basic hammer and a basic thrusting sword," writes one reviewer.

"Why didn't they add the ER DLC weapons, Ashes of War, or spells? That feels like a MASSIVE mistake, and I am genuinely heartbroken that we can't get those items in this game," says another. Even those who're happier with what's there aren't exactly brimming with praise.

"I like the new content, but it's not up to the standards I have begun to expect from FromSoftware," reads a review. "My complaint isn't only that it's an asset flip with a few extra things, it’s that even that asset flip can be done with better balance and quality."

The Forsaken Hollows adds two new playable characters, the Scholar and the Undertaker (sadly not the pro wrestling icon), a new map, and a pair of bosses. While having fresh builds to play around with, and newer encounters to defeat, it appears players were hoping to have more to dive into some six months removed from Nightreign's launch, especially when paying almost half of what the base game costs.

