The Black Myth Wukong drunk pig needs sobering up to complete his special side quest. The Drunk Pig himself is a slumped figure in yellow robes found in Chapter 2, near the cliff edge along from the Rockrest Flat Checkpoint, and getting him to do anything but demand more booze is a struggle, though he does suggest that you find something to sober him up. The necessary item is the Sobering Stone, and it's provided by a nearby merchant you won't have access to unless you complete a specific quest chain - and we'll lay out the steps below. Here's how to sober up the drunk pig in Black Myth Wukong.

Full drunk pig quest walkthrough for Black Myth Wukong

(Image credit: Game Science)

The initial goal of the Drunk Pig quest in Black Myth Wukong is to sober up the long-nailed piggie, but it expands into a full questline beyond that point, ultimately leading you to Chapter 2's main secret zone. Here's the full walkthrough to take you through it:

You'll find the drunk pig along from the Rockrest Flat Checkpoint, at the cliff edge through the little gap in the rocks ahead of you. He's lying against a stone, asking for you to get something to sober him up. The item you need is a Sobering Stone. This is sold to you by the Black Myth Wukong Man in Stone, found back in the ravine near the Squall Hideout Checkpoint. You'll need to complete his questline to access him as a merchant - our guide will help you do that, but in short, you need to kill the Mother of Stone boss in the cave system nearby, then beat up the Man-in-Stone afterwards. Buy the Sobering Stone from the newly-accessible Man-in-Stone merchant shop, and bring it back to the pig. Now sobered up, he says he's hungry - and will pursue food at the Temple of the Crouching Tiger. Head to the Temple Entrance Checkpoint. Before you hit the arena with the Tiger Vanguard boss inside, look to the right to see a dead end with the pig resting against the wall.

(Image credit: Game Science)

Speak to him, and he'll ask for food: a Jade Lotus. You can find a Jade Lotus in the starting area of Wukong's second chapter, where you first meet the headless wanderer - they're little plants that grow in the water. Give him one, and he'll give you a gold trinket in return. Head back to where you first found the pig when he was drunk, near Rockrest Flat. Near the giant stone door will be another pig called the Yellow-Robed Squire - a sudden boss fight. Defeat him to get the Snout Mask, and to open the door past him.

(Image credit: Game Science)

This completes the pig's questline, but does open a sequel quest: Chapter 2's special secret zone, the Kingdom of Sahali.

There are multiple unique boss fights, characters and rewards here - and not only that, but defeating the Yellow-Robed Squire gets you the aforementioned Snout Mask - a headpiece with 17 Defence that gives you a damage buff when you drink from your gourd, but a damage nerf if you go too long without drinking from it.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission