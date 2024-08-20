How to restore Mana in Black Myth Wukong for your spells

The Black Myth Wukong mana bar is what fuels the majority of your character's various spells, as in many games before it. However, from the start, it's difficult to tell exactly how to get Mana back for the Destined One, your spells running out of juice not long after entering your first fight. If you don't know how to get mana back in Black Myth Wukong, our guide will explain how - though be warned, it's not easy.

How to refill the Black Myth Wukong Mana bar

Mana in Black Myth Wukong is fully restored when resting at checkpoints, but aside from that, methods of refilling Mana are very contextual and usually dependant upon specific equipment and skills you have - minor, peripheral abilities that mitigate mana loss.So sorry to say, but there is no "mana potion" that immediately restores your mana bar, just little talents and options you can pick up that compensate for slow, inevitable mana loss over time. The closest you can get to this that we know early on is the Turtle Tear Soak, listed below.

Still, there are a few methods that can restore mana or at least reduce its consumption. Here's just some of the ones we've found:

Finding a Celestial Taiyi Pill that increases Max Mana permanently also restores the mana bar in the process.

The Galeguard Greaves are foot armor that restore a moderate amount of Mana if the player can perfect dodge three times in quick succession.

The Spirit Shards skill for the Immobilize spell recovers Mana when you crash the immobilization on an enemy.

The Bold Venture skill for the Rock Solid spell recovers Mana if used correctly - in fact, it's one of the best Black Myth Wukong skills.

One option for the Fuming Ears Relic has the same effect as Bold Venture, allowing the player to regain half the cost of the Rock Solid Deflection Spell when they successfully parry an enemy with it.

In Chapter 3, defeating the optional Apramana Bat boss fight will cause the Turtle Tear to drop on the beach nearby. This is a Soak for your Gourd that restores Moderate amounts of Mana if you drink it at full health.

There are other methods that players can find throughout the game, but these ones are available from an earlier point. Ultimately though, Mana for spells is something that is specifically supposed to be conserved and used sparingly, a fact so important it made it into our list of Black Myth Wukong tips. Even if you're making some very specific build designed to eke out Mana for all it's worth, this will only ever be a way to supplement standard combat - not a replacement for it.

