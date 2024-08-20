How to free the Man-in-Stone in Black Myth Wukong

The Black Myth Wukong Man-in-Stone has been trapped in a rock in Chapter 2 in a small ravine near the Squall Hideout. Freeing him is a side quest that's actually tied to a second side quest in the area - sobering up the drunk pig merchant - and also rewards you with a new transformation, the Azure Dust spell. If you want to know how to free the man trapped in the rock, we'll explain how to do it just below - and what the rewards are.

Full Man-in-Stone quest walkthrough for Black Myth Wukong

The Man-in-Stone side quest in Black Myth Wukong involves two optional boss fights, but ends with one of the Chapter 2's best rewards: the Azure Dust spell, which allows you to shapeshift temporarily into a high-defence rock monster.

To get it though, you'll need to complete a small quest chain that initially starts as an attempt to free the Man-in-Stone from his confinement - here's how it goes.

To find the Man-in-Stone, go to the Squall Hideout checkpoint in Chapter 2's Fright Cliff area. From there, go straight ahead - between the cave networks on the left and the enemy fort on the right, there's a crevasse running through the ground - and the Man-in-Stone at the end of it. Speak to him and he'll explain he's been trapped by a Guai in some nearby caves, and wants to be freed. Now you need to find the Guai. Head into the cave network mentioned in step one, as though you were heading towards the Rockrest Flat checkpoint, and on the left-hand wall going in that direction is a staircase with blue-fire braziers. Go up those stairs.

At the top is a path leading to a huge creature covered in glowing blue rocks. Attack it to trigger a boss fight with the "Mother of Stones." This is barely a boss fight though - the Mother just stays stationary and summons minions. You need to hold them off while also damaging her until she's beaten (you can also find one of the Black Myth Wukong Buddha's Eyeballs on the outside ledge next to her, if you're doing that questline). Once beaten, you'll get the "Stone Essence" key item. Go back to the Man-in-Stone and give it to him, only for his tone and demeanour to suddenly change. Attack the Man-in-Stone to trigger a boss fight. He hits hard, but is slow and highly-telegraphed - agile players who stay behind him shouldn't struggle.

Once defeated, you'll have completed his side quest, and get an immediate reward - the aforementioned Azure Dust spell, that turns you into an incredibly durable Rock Guai temporarily.

Not only that, but the Man-in-Stone will then become a merchant from that point on with a small range of unique items - including the Sobering Stone, which is how to sober up the drunk Black Myth Wukong pig, if you're doing that side quest.

