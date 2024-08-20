How long is Black Myth Wukong, and what's the time to beat it if you're a completionist? Well, being an RPG that borders on open world - or something like it - there's plenty of hidden and optional content for people to find. That means that Wukong's time to beat will vary significantly depending on the kind of playthrough and involvement in the story you're willing to commit to, but we can still draw down some firm numbers in raw hours for those who want to know how long they'll spend playing Wukong in the process.

How long to beat Black Myth Wukong?

Having played Black Myth Wukong and conferred with those who have also played it through, we can confirm it will take this long to beat, depending on your playthrough:

20-25 hours for critical path

30-35 hours for standard playthrough

40-50+ hours for 100%

Obviously the big discrepancy here is how much side content players engage with. Black Myth Wukong isn't exactly open-world, but it is formed of a string of long, non-linear areas that allow players to walk off the beaten path to find secrets, side quests, optional bosses and more.

And frankly, there's a lot of it - much of which is a lot harder than what's on the main path, at least if you're encountering it the first time around. That means that players who engage significantly with all that side content (and find it challenging) can as much as double their playtime across the course of the game.

Of course, once you're done, things aren't necessarily over. While you can't go back and replay individual chapters, you can start new game plus, which carries over your Black Myth Wukong skills and gear to let you replay the game against tougher opponents - further extending the game's length (if you're so inclined).

