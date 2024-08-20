The best skills in Black Myth Wukong are those that take what's already powerful or commonly used, like basic attack combos or great spells, and really milk their potential. Unlocked with Sparks in the Self-Advance menu, Black Myth Wukong's skill trees and new abilities touch on everything, and you'll get plenty more options later on in the game as you unlock new powers for Skill Trees to build around.

It won't be long before you're finding yourself forced to make some tough decisions about which Skills in Black Myth Wukong are best, and how you want to spend your skill points accordingly. Admittedly, that needn't be too concerning when you can reset your skill points and "Reignite the Sparks" at any time - but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be prioritising certain skills - and these are the best ones in Black Myth Wukong.

All the best Black Myth Wukong skills

(Image credit: Game Science)

Having played through Black Myth Wukong, these are our recommendations on the best skills that new players should prioritise getting ASAP, or at least try out with a strong eye to keeping them.

Composure (Foundation/Stamina): Allows you to dodge during the light attack combo without ending it. Considering how often you use this combo and that its most significant impact comes when you end it, this actually makes reaching the ending viable.

Allows you to dodge during the light attack combo without ending it. Considering how often you use this combo and that its most significant impact comes when you end it, this actually makes reaching the ending viable. Punishing Downpour (Foundation/Martial Arts): If you land enough hits in the light attack combo, the finisher does extra splash damage. Devastating when you're fighting groups or agile enemies, especially when paired with Composure.

If you land enough hits in the light attack combo, the finisher does extra splash damage. Devastating when you're fighting groups or agile enemies, especially when paired with Composure. Exhilaration (Staff Stances): Grants small health regen when consuming a focus point - but considering how often you spend Focus points, that's substantial.

Grants small health regen when consuming a focus point - but considering how often you spend Focus points, that's substantial. Force Unbound (Staff Stances/Smash Stance): Allows you to charge your Smash while sprinting. A great way to open fights - close the distance and stove their head in.

Allows you to charge your Smash while sprinting. A great way to open fights - close the distance and stove their head in. Deadly Dance (Thrust Stance/Staff Stances): Spending 4 Focus Points allows players to do a heavy attack immediately when rolling back or perfect dodging. This is the game-changer upgrade that brings Thrust Stance up to par with the Smash Stance.

Spending 4 Focus Points allows players to do a heavy attack immediately when rolling back or perfect dodging. This is the game-changer upgrade that brings Thrust Stance up to par with the Smash Stance. Spirit Shards (Immobilize/Mysticism): Because mana in Black Myth Wukong is so hard to regain, this upgrade repaying some of the Mana cost of the helpful Immobilize spell if you can crash them is really helpful.

Because mana in Black Myth Wukong is so hard to regain, this upgrade repaying some of the Mana cost of the helpful Immobilize spell if you can crash them is really helpful. Everything for the Rock Solid Spell (Alteration): The Rock Solid parry spell learned in Chapter 2 is incredibly useful in battle, and just about every skill on its tree is helpful. Max this spell out for the best result.

How to respec and reset Skills in Black Myth Wukong

(Image credit: Game Science)

At any point you can respec your skills in Black Myth Wukong by going to one of the Shrine Checkpoints and selecting the option to "Reignite the Sparks" in the Self-Advance menu.

This is a cost-free and consequence-free way to get all your skill point "Sparks" back, meaning you can rebuild your version of the Destined One at any point.

