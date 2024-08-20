What is Compatibility Mode in Black Myth Wukong?

The Black Myth Wukong Compatibility Mode option given to you at the game's start-up allows players to choose between running it normally on PC, or not. But what's the difference? Compatibility mode is also present on the Benchmark Tool, but while Black Myth Wukong doesn't explain exactly what it includes, ultimately it comes down to the same thing. Here's what to expect from it.

Compatibility Mode in Black Myth Wukong explained

Chosen when you launch Black Myth Wukong on PC, compatibility mode is exactly what it sounds like: a version of the game that deactivates certain features and settings that many PCs might struggle with or take issue with to provide better functionality. It's basically a good choice if you're experiencing lag, stuttering, crashes, black screens, or glitches generally in the standard version of the game.

Of course, the settings in compatibility mode aren't necessarily better across the board. Certain high end features are shut down, and V-sync is active as a default, which can cause a drop in frame rate.

This means that if you're wondering if you should pick Compatibility Mode when you start, the answer is probably no, at least at first. Try running the game normally and see if you have a clean, error free experience. If you're struggling with glitches and technical issues, close the game and launch it from Compatibility mode (if the option isn't coming up again at launch, you can choose it through Steam's settings by right clicking on the game's title in the library and selecting "Properties").

