If you want to know how to upgrade armor in Black Myth Wukong, you need to complete a quest that involves several characters and ultimately leads you to the Painted Realm, a little hub zone that opens up in Chapter 3 and serves as a location for merchants and Zodiac deities. Specifically, you're looking for a burly big cat blacksmith named Yin Tiger - and we can show you how to find him. If you want to improve the armor sets you've found to bring them up to the level of difficulty you're currently at, here's how to upgrade armor in Black Myth Wukong.

Where do you upgrade armor in Black Myth Wukong?

(Image credit: Game Science)

As alluded to, you can upgrade armor in Black Myth Wukong at the Blacksmith Yin Tiger, found in the Painted Realm. The Painted Realm is a hub area unlocked in Chapter 3 of Black Myth Wukong, as part of a side quest attached to characters Xu Dog and Chen Loong, and one that can be completed once players defeat Kang-Jin Star on the back of Turtle Island.

Prior to this point players can craft new armour sets as they unlock them throughout the story, but can't improve them, meaning that more than likely you've been forced to swap clothing regularly to ensure that your stats match the challenge of enemies you're going up against. However, Yin Tiger upgrading armor means that older sets - and the unique abilities that come with them - can now be reused later on in the game.

How to unlock Blacksmith Yin Tiger and upgrade armor in Black Myth Wukong

(Image credit: Game Science)

The Black Myth Wukong quest to unlock Yin Tiger begins in Chapter 2, starting with an encounter with Xu Dog (who looks more like a fox to be honest, but whatever). Here's how it goes:

In Chapter 2 of Black Myth Wukong, after the Village Entrance checkpoint in Sandgate Village, jump into the Ravine on the left (if you're facing it) and into the cave at the end. Inside, you'll meet the medicine expert Xu Dog. who complains that a frog ate one of his formulas. In the pond he gestures to, you'll find the optional boss Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw, a giant yellow frog who uses lightning attacks. Defeat Lang-Li-Guhh-Baw. Talk to Xu Dog again for a reward and causing him to leave, Progress the story until you reach the Cellar Checkpoint in the Crouching Tiger Temple. Further into the building you'll find Xu Dog again, now a permanent merchant selling medicines and upgrades. Having established his location, continue through the story into Chapter 3 (this will take a while) until you defeat the story boss Kang-Jin Star. Afterwards, you'll jump off a giant turtle's head. Underneath its head, on the beach, you'll find the elderly dragon Chen Loong.

(Image credit: Game Science)

Chen Loong goes aggressive when approached, becoming another optional boss. Defeat him. After being beaten, Chen Loong apologizes and begs for a special pill. Head back to Xu Dog in the Cellar and select the "Talk" option to get the pill. Bring it back to Chen Loong on the beach. He'll teleport you to the Painted Realm. Here, you'll find many of the major merchants you discover in the main game, this becoming the new defacto hub area. However, Yin Tiger is already here. Follow the path ahead of you curving to the left to find him. Yin Tiger will upgrade armor you've found to improve its existing defensive stats, in exchange for Will and certain materials.

At any point from that point on, you can fast travel back to this realm to get more upgrades, as well as converse with the various merchants you've found.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission