Can you go back to previous chapters in Black Myth Wukong and replay sections again? Those who defeat Black Bear Guai at the end of chapter one and get an option to continue might be a little nervous about progressing forward, as the game isn't clear if you'll be able to come back. I'll answer the question below about whether you can go back to previous areas in Black Myth Wukong and replay chapters, because the answer is ultimately… sort of?

Can you go back to previous chapters in Black Myth Wukong and replay them?

(Image credit: Game Science)

You can't replay previous chapters in Black Myth Wukong, but you can return to the areas of previous chapters even after you leave them, which you do by using the fast travel system at the checkpoints.

This means that players exploring Black Myth Wukong can indeed go back to old areas like the Black Wind Mountain even after they've completed the main story there, to find secrets, missed optional boss fights, treasure, or just converse with essential vendors and merchants specific to those areas (like the drunken monkey who upgrades your gourd).

However, while you can return to those areas, there is no way to replay completed content - meaning that once you've killed a boss, there's no way to fight them again, or return to earlier sections of the story. So while you can't replay the chapter, you can still go back to old haunts and experience the stuff you missed before - unless you're willing to start a whole new game, of course.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission