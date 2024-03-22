How to complete the Saint of the Slums quest in Dragon's Dogma 2

For the Dragon's Dogma 2 Saint of the Slums quest, you've got to investigate the nuns of the Gracious Hand as their medical treatments might not be as helpful as they seem. It's quite a long quest and gets a bit complicated due to some very vague objectives. It also relies on you remembering some key dialogue which can be easy to forget or miss, particularly if you get distracted by other quests – the Arisen has lots to do! Don't worry though as I've explained every stage of the Dragon's Dogma 2 Saint of the Slums quest, so that you can get past any dead ends and uncover what's going on with the Gracious Hand.

While Saint of the Slums is an early side quest, it links to some parts of the main story so be aware of minor spoilers below.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Saint of the Slums quest walkthrough

The Saint of the Slums quest begins when you first reach the Slums area of Vernworth (you also need to come here for the Dragon's Dogma 2 Caged Magistrate quest). You'll witness a conversation between Gracious Hand abbess Elena and beastren parent Vlasiy whose son is being cared for by the nuns, except his condition has only been getting worse. Speak to Elena and she'll request that you grab some medicinal ingredients for her, kicking of the Saint of the Slums quest:

Deliver three miasmite to Elena. Miasmite has a chance of dropping from defeated phantoms. If you've already got miasmite in your inventory or storage, you can give that to Elena, but if you need more, venture into the wilds of Vermund at night and you should eventually come across fast, pale clouds of ghosts to kill.

Follow Elena on the tour of the premises. After providing the miasmite, Elena shows you around the Gracious Hand convent and introduces Vlasiy's son Lubomir. Listen to Lubomir. At the end of your tour, Lubomir will tell you that he suspects something is amiss with the Gracious Hand and that you should tell him of any unusual rumors. Leave the building and speak to Lottie. As soon as you step out the door, one of the nuns, Lottie, should start talking to you. She'll mention a "special medicine" and the basement sickroom. Speak to Lubomir again. Since only the abbess goes to the basement sickroom, he tells you to investigate her and gather evidence. Crucially, he tells you that he has already reported his suspicions to the guards and that if you apprehend the abbess, she'll be arrested by the guards – this is very important towards the end of the quest. Head to the basement sickroom. Go down the stairs on the left from the entrance doorway of the Gracious Hand then go through the door on the right and through the next door to reach the sickroom. Go inside the supply room and collect the Unlabeled Medicine and Records of Treatment items. Get to this room by heading through the white curtain at the back.

Speak to Lubomir again. You can now leave the Gracious Hand premises but on your way out, tell Lubomir about the medicine and records. He'll tell you to speak to two former patients and that you should visit the doctor he saw previously called Radcliff about the medicine. Speak to Bruno. I found this former patient at Walter's Tavern in the Slums, but he may wander the Slums area going about his day. Bruno tells you that he once saw abbess Elena meet a strange man in the square in the eastern part of the common quarter of the city at night to collect a parcel. You can also talk to Jehan, another former patient, but she doesn't add much. Go to the square at night and witness Elena's secret meeting. Having spoken to Bruno, you should spot a yellow, triangular waypoint on your map guiding you to the square he described. Just approach the area and you'll watch the meeting – Elena gives a man called Alois a substance and in return she gets the special medicine mentioned earlier. Go to the Checkpoint Rest Town to find Radcliff by taking the oxcart by the northwestern gate of Vernworth. Here you'll likely pick up even more quests, such as Dragon's Dogma 2 Prey for the Pack and the Dragon's Dogma 2 Jadeite Orb quest.

Speak to Radcliff in his house near the top of the hill. You should have a yellow waypoint guiding you here. Hand over the Unlabeled Medicine and he'll do some experiments to discern what it is. Rest, then go back to Radcliff. Spend a night at the local inn to skip ahead and go back to Radcliff to hear his assessment – the medicine is more of an addictive poison that medical treatment. Go back to the Gracious Hand in Vernworth. You can use the oxcart in the Checkpoint Rest Town. Apprehend Elena. You now have enough evidence to bring justice, but the game does not make it clear what you need to do next unless you remember Lubomir telling you that apprehending her would act as a signal to the guards. All you need to do is go down to the basement sickroom and simply grab Elena (R2 on PlayStation, RT on Xbox). You'll automatically tie her up and she'll be arrested off-screen.

And with that, you'll be thanked by the city guards and Elena will be locked away in the gaol tower for questioning, netting you 11,000 gold and 1,600 XP for your efforts. You can visit her in the gaol tower – she may even have some useful insights when it comes to particular quest items – though be warned that the guards may start attacking you for trespassing.

Strangely, there's also no real closure for Vlasiy and Lubomir who are the reason for this whole quest in the first place, though you can speak to Lottie again to learn what happened to Lubomir. Regardless, you have at least ended Elena's torturing of the slum-dwellers, so that's one good deed done for the Arisen.



