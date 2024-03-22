Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocation Frustration quest and how to find the greatsword and archistaff

You'll have to find a greatsword and archistaff in the Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocation Frustration quest if you want to be a Warrior or Sorcerer. You learn about this when you first speak to Klaus, the Vocation Master in Vernworth. He'll explain you cannot currently register as a Warrior or Sorcerer because the delivery of weapons bound for the vocation guild was ambushed and captured by goblins. So, of course, it's on you to retrieve them.

However, that's not the only way to unlock the two vocations. If you find a greatsword or archistaff elsewhere, those will do the job, but at this early stage, chances are your best bet is to complete the quest and find the weapons taken by the goblins. Here's everything you need to know about how to complete Vocation Frustration in Dragon's Dogma 2 and unlock the Warrior and Sorcerer vocations.

Where to find a greatsword and archistaff in Vocation Frustration

(Image credit: Capcom)

Both the greatsword and archistaff can be found in Trevo Mine on the map above, which is where the goblins have set up camp. Upon learning this, there's a chance you might be frustrated, as I was the first time around. This is because the main story sends you to Trevo Mine as part of the Monster Culling quest given to you by Captain Brant, and I already cleared it once before learning about the stolen shipment.

However, if you are in that situation, make sure you check your inventory and storage before embarking on a journey back to the mine to find the weapons. Turns out I'd looted them the first time around before learning of the quest and stuck them in my storage when mass-clearing my inventory, so I didn't need to revisit the mine. Make sure you also count this as a warning to accept the Monster Culling quest from Captain Brant before completing Vocation Frustration if you encounter them in the opposite order, so you can definitely complete both when you go to Trevo Mine. It's also worth noting that, if for any reason, you lose either weapon or can't find them, both vocations will automatically unlock once you complete the quest to visit the coronation.

If you need to find the weapons in Trevo Mine then go inside, killing all the goblins you encounter along the way and head to these two locations:

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocation Frustration greatsword location

(Image credit: Capcom)

As you progress through the initially linear tunnel, take the right-hand path at the first fork, climbing up the ledge rather than going down the slope on the left. As you climb a little further, you'll encounter a room with some crates and a chest in one corner. Open this to find Two-Hander, the greatsword:

Dragon's Dogma 2 Vocation Frustration archistaff location

(Image credit: Capcom)

For the archistaff, you'll want to keep on exploring the cave, eventually dropping down into the lower depths when you encounter a much more open cavern with a wooden bridge. On that bottom level of the cave you'll find a short path behind a burning fire with a chest at the end of it. This is where you can find the Grievous Horns archistaff.

Finish clearing the cave, head back to Vernworth, and voila! The Warrior and Sorcerer vocations will be available to you. Make sure you're also caught up with our guides on how to fast travel and how to cross water and avoid the brine.

