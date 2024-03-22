How to approach the sovran in the Dragons Dogma 2 Stolen Throne quest

The Dragons Dogma 2 Stolen Throne quest sees you needing to find formal raiment (fancy clothes) and attend a masquerade ball to get a look at the false Arisen stealing your thunder. It sounds simple but there's more than a few curveballs here to make an apparently basic mission a bit of a pain, so here's everything you need to do.

Where to find formal raiment for the Stolen Throne quest in Dragons Dogma 2

The first problem the Stolen Throne quest throws you in Dragon's Dogma 2 is where to find the clothes you need to attend the ball. The easiest way to get the formal raiment needed is to head to the noble district and steal it. So head here in the city:

(Image credit: capcom)

I basically found a fancy coat and trousers in the first two houses I checked so it shouldn't take you too long. Just look for a glowing sack like the one below on the left, which seem to be stored in upstairs bedrooms:

(Image credit: Capcom)

You just need a tunic and some pants and then you're good to go. Swap into them and wait for night before approaching the masquerade ball. If it's not happening that night a guard will tell you and you'll have to go away and wait for the next night.

How to approach the false sovran in Dragon's Dogma 2

(Image credit: capcom)

The masquerade ball is where things get really fun for this quest. When you first arrive you'll be able to mingle and talk to the guests but nothing really stand outs out. What you need to wait for is a scene where you see a man walking down a corridor outside the ball:

(Image credit: capcom)

When this happens leave the ball - and definitely ignore the sinister looking man with a beard that appears and seems to react strongly to you approaching him. He is a complete red herring. Instead, head out into the corridor that circles the main hall and look for this area of wall on the left here:

(Image credit: capcom)

That is a secret door that the game never mentions or shows and is nothing to do with the masquerade ball the entire quest has focused on. If you've been stuck, this is probably why - completing the quest involves searching an area that isn't part of the information, for a secret door that isn't so much as hinted at.

Once you've found this door, head through and follow the path to trigger a cut scene I won't spoil here, that will then let you compete the mission and find out what's really going on.

