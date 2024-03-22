How to complete the Caged Magistrate Dragon's Dogma 2 quest and find a place with a mountain of tomes

The Dragon's Dogma 2 Caged Magistrate quest sees you trying to find a place full of books for... reasons. Attempting to free a potential ally from prison seems like a surprisingly easy task given you've got Captain Brant and a few of his loyal guards on your side, and he's even give you a spare gaol tower key, but it's not that simple. That slightly odd request for is strange for someone stuck in an awful jail cell but you need all the help you can get, Arisen! Here's how you can help out Waldhar and complete the Dragon's Dogma 2 The Caged Magistrate quest.

Be aware of some light early-game spoilers below!

Dragon's Dogma 2 Caged Magistrate quest walkthrough

Having spoken to Captain Brant, you'll begin this quest knowing that Magistrate Waldhar is an opponent of Queen Regent Disa. As a result, he's imprisoned in the Vernworth Castle Gaol Tower, and freeing him would be very useful to your cause as the Arisen. Brant also gives you a key to the gaol tower, letting you unlock the cells.

Finding Waldhar in his cell is actually the easy part of the quest, as he refuses to leave unless you can find a place with lots of books for him. Additionally, Brant also advises you to be stealthy, which isn't especially easy in Dragon's Dogma 2, so avoid the guards as best you can. If they see you wandering around a restricted area for too long, you will probably be attacked and arrested, so speed is also key. Here's what you need to get Waldhar out and free the caged magistrate now that you've found him:

Head into the Palace grounds and follow the yellow indicator on your map to reach the gaol tower. Otto – another guard – will be there to greet you, saying Brant told him to let you through. Head down the steps and follow the corridor into the main room full of cells. Waldhar's cell is the first one on the right. Use the gaol tower key you were given to unlock the cell and speak to Waldhar – you may have to speak to him two or three times to get the proper quest conversation to start, which begins with him saying, "Have you come to release me from this gaol? Who are you?". Exhaust Waldhar's dialogue and you'll learn that he actually doesn't mind his gaol cell as it's he has time to pursue his academic interests, but he says he will reconsider leaving the tower if you can find "a place with a mountain of tomes" he can delve into. Leave the gaol. You can go back the way you came or open the gate at the far end of the cell room and descend the steps to come out of a secret exit near the slums of Vernworth. Report to Brant at night. This will be in his usual spot at the Stardrop Inn. He'll tell you that Kendrick from the Gracious Hand may be good to speak to regarding a place full of books. Head to the slums and speak to Kendrick. You'll need to donate something, then Kendrick will ask for help finding a missing lad called Malcolm. This starts an entirely new side quest called "The Heel of History" and you must complete it to free Waldhar. Here's what you do for that quest:

How to find a place with books and tomes in Dragon's Dogma 2

Now back to the main quest, leave the vaults and go back to Waldhar in the gaol tower. If you used the secret slums exit to leave, you can go back up that way to avoid going through the palace grounds again. Speak to Waldhar then lead him out of prison – the slums exit is definitely the best option here. Report back to Brant at the usual inn spot at night to complete The Caged Magistrate quest and get your rewards. He will take back his gaol tower key too.

For your efforts, Brant will give you 7000 gold and a Ferrystone, which will let you complete one Dragon's Dogma 2 fast travel journey. Furthermore, now that Waldhar is free and living in the Gracious Hand vaults, you can visit him from time to time to learn of any wisdom he has gleaned from his reading.

Unfortunately, the first time you do this, you'll find he's not been able to read anything as he hasn't got his spectacles. You can take on the "A Magisterial Amenity" quest to retrieve his glasses from the storeroom of Vernworth Hall and then hand them back to Waldhar, letting him actually start reading.



