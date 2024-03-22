10 Dragon's Dogma 2 tips to help you rise as the Arisen

With these Dragon's Dogma 2 tips, you should be off to a flying start as you begin your Arisen journey into Vermund and beyond. Within the first few hours of playing, you'll be bombarded with information on combat, vocations, story, and your all-important pawn allies. That can make Dragon's Dogma 2 quite daunting to get into, especially once you realise quite how big the world is, how many quests there are, and how long it can take to travel around. With that in mind, having some guidance in the form of these Dragon's Dogma 2 tips should help you get to grips with your Arisen powers.

1. Use support pawns to fill gaps in your party's abilities

There are loads of different vocations in Dragon's Dogma 2, each providing their own skills and fighting styles, and you and your main pawn can only cover a fraction of them. That's why it's always good to make sure you recruit two support pawns from riftstones to fill any gaps in your party's roles and swap them out when they start becoming too under-levelled for the fights you're picking. At the very least, you'll want a melee fighter, spellcaster, and ranged fighter, to cover all bases in combat and ensure you have plenty of support.

When choosing support pawns, it can also be important to consider their inclination too as this determines their behaviour, especially in combat. For example, a party of purely Straightforward pawns means you'll be getting in a lot of fights and won't have much direct support.

2. Check in at Guild halls often to unlock new skills and upgrades

As you battle enemies, you'll earn Discipline that goes towards improving your chosen vocation's rank. Each time you do this, you'll usually unlock new weapon skills, core skills, or augments that will improve your vocation's power even more. It's whenever you're in a town, make sure you check in with the local Guild master to spend your Discipline on new abilities, and think about which of your skills are useful in combat and which aren't. Rearranging your weapon skills might be necessary to ensure you've got a well-rounded build that's also fun to use.

3. Check your map and note down quest locations

Dragon's Dogma 2 has an annoying habit of providing map markers to important quest locations and then removing them when you get close, sometimes making it difficult to know where you're now meant to be going. Placing in-game markers – or even making a physical note – on important quest locations will help you reach roughly where you need to go with minimal confusion. If you're really lost, make sure you read through the quest notes in the menu to check for any objectives and hints.

4. Explore thoroughly to make sure you uncover everything needed for a quest

If the map being a bit unhelpful at times wasn't enough, sometimes even the quest notes and descriptions aren't either, giving you a vague instruction to find someone or something. Sometimes, you can seemingly have all your objectives crossed off but still not complete a quest, leaving you at a dead end. This is usually because there's an extra step that you haven't found yet, and unfortunately, the only way to help this is to explore areas as thoroughly as possible. Talk to NPCs, try every door, and look for things out of place. I got stuck on one quest for a while because I didn't notice a hole in the ground behind a house that led into a cave that was crucial to quest progress.

5. Remember to use oxcarts

Traveling on foot in Dragon's Dogma 2 is hard going with all the monsters, goblins, raiders, and more. The map is also huge and limited stamina means walking is not ideal. Unfortunately, there isn't much in the way of rapid travel as it's limited to portcystals and ferrystones, so the best compromise is using an oxcart.

You can find at least one of these in most major settlements, and each one will ferry you to a particular destination. Once you've paid the low gold cost, you can follow the button prompt to doze off skipping the journey. However, the attacks on the cart are quite common, so you might suddenly be awakened by a troll or raider attack. If this happens, kill the attackers, get back on the cart, and doze off again to reach your destination.

6. Rest at campfires stay healthy and cook up stat buffing meals

Finding a campfire or resting at an inn after a long boss and tough boss fight or several small encounters out in the wild is important as it'll let you regenerate your health, including your loss gauge. You'll notice that when you take damage, be it from combat or slipping off a cliff, your maximum health limit will also be reduced – this is visible on your health bar and is known as your loss gauge.

Of course, you'll need use a camping kit at a campfire to set up your tents to rest if you're not near an inn, so make sure you don't leave town without at least one – since they're heavy, giving them to a pawn is a good idea. While camping, you can also cook one food item that your whole party gets to eat, providing temporary stat buffs for when you wake up.

7. Climb on larger enemies to topple and stun them

One of Dragon's Dogma 2's core mechanics is the ability to grab enemies and it's important that you don't forget to use it! You can pick up and lob smaller foes, but when you're fighting larger creatures, you can grab on and try to shove them or even climb them to attack weak points. Doing so gives you a chance of knocking down these enemies, letting you and your pawns wail on them while they're out of action. Climbing does continuously drain stamina, however, so don't start climbing unless you've got full stamina to make the most of it.

8. Check your pawns' inventories, and your own, often

Dragon's Dogma 2 is full of materials and resources to collect, whether they're on enemies, in chests, or out in the wild, and your pawns can collect some of these items too. That means it's important to check your inventory for useful materials that you may have picked up on your travels, but you should also check the inventories of all your pawns too. They may pick up useful potions, essential materials for weapon enhancements, or valuables worth selling. Get into the habit of having a look through everyone's inventory when you go to sell or store items

9. Items in storage are always readily available for upgrades

Speaking of storing things, you don't have to worry about lugging around everything you own at all times in case you need it to craft or enhance something as your entire inventory and storage are considered when doing so. That means you can dump all your crafting materials off at inns or your home and can still use them when you visit a shop with a forge to enhance gear. Furthermore, your home and all inns share the same storage, so you don't have to worry about your things getting split between multiple chests across the map.

10. The first upgrade for all weapons and armor is incredibly cheap

Finally, the first upgrade of three for all weapons and armor is always incredibly cheap, costing usually a few hundred gold pieces. That means whenever you equip a new weapon or piece of armor, you should enhance it as soon as possible to give it a little boost right off the bat. Obviously if you've got the necessary enhancement materials already in storage for the next upgrade, or even the one after, then you may as well fully upgrade your gear in one go for a big improvement.



