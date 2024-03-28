How to get the Mystic Spearhand vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Dragon's Dogma 2 Mystic Spearhand vocation is an advanced class players unlock through a specific character - Sigurd - later on, and mixes a combination of sweeping melee attacks and quick blasts of magic. Considered one of the more complex Dragon's Dogma 2 vocations, the Mystic Spearhand is actually limited to the Arisen only - meaning that your Pawns won't be able to try it out. Not only that, but finding it is completely optional, so players might miss this one altogether, even reaching the end of the game and never even knowing it's an option!

Of course, if you want to try it out for yourself, that doesn't have to be the case. We'll explain how to get the Dragon's Dogma 2 Mystic Spearhand vocation class below, and how it works when you have it.

How to unlock Mystic Spearhand in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Mystic Spearhand vocation in Dragon's Dogma 2 is given to you by a character named Sigurd, who lives in the village of Harve, but can be first encountered in Melve. Here's how it works:

Complete the Monster Culling quest given you by Captain Brant. Return to the village of Melve several days afterwards. If you've left it long enough, it should be getting attacked by a dragon. You need to either kill the dragon, or do enough damage for it to flee (it doesn't matter which). After victory, look around the battlefield for a hooded man in dark red clothes with a spear on his back. That is Sigurd. Talk to him, and he'll explain his fighting style - teaching you the Mystic Spearhand vocation. If you missed your chance to do this, Sigurd lives in the town of Harve, on its Eastern side. You can visit him there to get the vocation instead, but by our understanding, you still need to have fought the Melve dragon.

From that point on, you simply need to visit a vocation guild like you would for any other job. As mentioned, keep in mind that this vocation is only for the Arisen - no matter what you do, Pawns cannot become Mystic Spearhands.

How to play as a Mystic Spearhand

Mystic Spearhands in Dragon's Dogma 2 are advanced classes somewhere between the Thief and the Sorcerer. They're effectively melee classes who mix in quick spellcasting to amplify their attack, and are best played incredibly offensively. Their unique power is to fire off a fast "Redouted Bolt" of magic that interrupts and briefly stuns enemies, which is supposed to be used to maintain offensive combos continuously.

The Bolt is essential to learn here, as the class can't function well without it. You're basically playing hyper-aggressively, and can't relent for a moment, or else your enemies will have the chance to retaliate. For this reason, I suggest going light on armor to maintain the stamina for your constant barrage of attacks - you're not supposed to take damage, after all. You'll also need to be aware that occasionally major enemies like the Golem can shrug off the bolt - test to see who can and can't, and adjust accordingly.

