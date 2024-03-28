How to change appearance in Dragon's Dogma 2 for you and your Pawn

To change your appearance in Dragon's Dogma 2, or give your Pawn a new look, you need to visit a barberie and have a single-use book. The game makes it clear when starting that your appearance isn't permanent, but it's not obvious how you change it early on. At barberies, you can change your hair, make-up, and tattoos for a hefty gold fee, but the option to modify your appearance is greyed out and unavailable, with no hints for unlocking it. It turns out you need a special book from a vendor called Neomith, and I've explained exactly how you get it to change your appearance in Dragon's Dogma 2 below.

Where can you change your appearance in Dragon's Dogma 2?

(Image credit: Capcom)

As mentioned, you can change your appearance at any barberie in the game – for example, Clovis' Barberie in Vernworth – but you need to have the "Art of Metamorphosis" book in your inventory. To get this book, head to the Grand Riftstone in Vernworth and speak to the vendor Neomith who stands behind a desk near the Riftstone. There you can buy the Art of Metamorphosis from him for 500 Rift Crystals.

(Image credit: Capcom)

With the book in your inventory, you can head over to any barberie and select the option to 'Modify Appearance', then you need to choose whether you'll change your Arisen's appearance or your main Pawn's. This takes you to the main character creator with no limitations aside from the fact you can't change your own or your Pawn's race – humans can't change to beastren and vice versa.

Once you've finalized the new look for your Arisen or main Pawn, the Art of Metamorphosis book is consumed, so you need a new one if you want to change your appearance again. Be aware that Neomith only sells two copies of this book, and at 500RC a piece, your options for early-game appearance alterations are limited. Regardless, while you need to jump through some hoops to modify your look in Dragon's Dogma 2, you definitely don't need to spend real money on appearance-changing microtransactions!



