Dragon's Dogma 2 Jasper, Onyx and Tiger Eye explained

The Dragon's Dogma 2 Jasper, Onyx and Tiger Eye valuables are special gems that players can expect to get either as quest rewards or just found in chests while exploring. Obviously they're probably worth a lot when sold, but with the importance of crafting in Dragon's Dogma 2, and the rarity of jewels like Onyx and Jasper, players are probably unwilling to pawn (har har) such items without confirmation that they're not needed for something more useful along the way.

With that in mind, we'll clarify below what the Jasper, Onyx and Tiger Eye are for in Dragon's Dogma 2, whether you should sell them, and what the best use for them is.

What to do with Jasper, Onyx and Tiger Eyes in Dragon's Dogma 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

First of all, Jasper, Onyx and Tiger Eye valuables are not used for crafting in Dragon's Dogma 2. Their main use is to be sold, though you can also give them to NPCs to significantly increase affinity - who doesn't like a free jewel or gemstone?

However, where you sell these items matters. If you look at the description for each one, you'll see that it specifically brings up a location or region where that item is rarer. If you sell them in that specific region, you'll get a much better price. The specific regions you need to sell them in are as follows:

Jasper: Sell in Battahl.

Sell in Battahl. Onyx: Sell in Vermund.

Sell in Vermund. Tiger Eye: Sell in Elven Lands.

You can expect several thousand more gold for saving them, so if you find one, the best thing to do is put it in Storage until you reach the region where it'll go for the most money (assuming you don't want to build a relationship with an NPC instead).

