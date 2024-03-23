Dragon's Dogma 2 Hunt for the Jadeite Orb quest walkthrough

The Dragon's Dogma 2 Hunt for the Jadeite Orb quest makes you choose between Offulve or Everard pretty much as soon as you step foot in the Checkpoint Rest Town. Offulve will speak to you straight away if he's in the vicinity, although if he's not, head a little further into the town and you'll encounter Everard who will also stop you and begin the quest. The gist of it is simple: both Offulve and Everard want you to find a Jadeite Orb for them. But where is the Jadeite Orb and who should you give it to when you eventually get your hands on it? Here's our guide for the Hunt for the Jadeite Orb quest in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Where to find the Jadeite Orb

You don't have to go very far to get your hands on the Jadeite Orb. If you have a pawn that can assist with quest guidance, they'll tell you to speak to a criminal about where to find stolen goods. Where can you find a criminal? Why, in jail of course. If you chat to one of the locked up chaps in Vernworth gaol, he'll tell you to go to Ibrahim's Scrap Store, which is… in the Checkpoint Rest Town.

So essentially, you should skip this step entirely, and just go to the right around the corner from where Everard is loitering. There you'll find Ibrahim who has the Jadeite Orb for sale for the princely sum of 7,500 gold. Buy it off him and voila, you've got your hands on it.

You can also get Ibrahim to forge a copy of the Jadeite Orb while you're there, which we'd recommend for the most profitable outcome to this quest. It will cost you another 2,000 gold, but trust us, it's worth it. You'll need to give Ibrahim a few days to make it though, so come back a little later.

Should you give the Jadeite Orb to Offulve or Everard?

Once you've picked up the forgery, you're armed with both the real Jadeite Orb and a fake, and you're down 9,500 gold. To get the best rewards overall, you should go back to Offulve and give him the forgery. This is because giving Everard the forgery results in him getting it checked by Ibrahim, and while you can bribe Ibrahim to tell Everard the forged item is real, that will cost you another 6,000 gold.

Giving Offulve the forgery will send him on his merry way and you'll earn an Elite Camping Kit and 3,000 gold for your troubles, along with 1,000 XP. Go back to Everard next and give him the real Jadeite Orb. He'll give you 12,000 gold, so in total you'll be 5,500 gold in profit, along with a Ring of Skulduggery which grants you increased damage when attacking from behind.

The only downside to this decision is you've stitched Offulve up a little, but there's no morality system in Dragon's Dogma 2, so it doesn't have any future consequences as far as we're aware. While you're in the Checkpoint Rest Town, make sure you know how to complete the Prey for the Pack quest , along with the Saint of the Slums quest back in Vernworth.

