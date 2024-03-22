How to find Rodge in the Dragon's Dogma 2 Prey for the Pack quest

The Dragon's Dogma 2 Prey for the Pack quest will have you looking for Rodge and a cave where wolves have taken him. However, it can be less than obvious how to do that as, without speaking to the right person, you'll have no idea where to look and the cave you need is much further away than you think, with Rodge himself tucked away inside another cave hidden inside the first one.

Crucially, this is a time sensitive mission. So if you take too long Rodge can be eaten by the wolves. It's not quite 'the seconds are counting down' in terms of urgency - I spent ages exploring before returning to town to find someone I hadn't spoken to and then heading out to find the cave a second time - but you probably don't want to let any days pass by before you sort things.

So here's where to find Rodge and the wolf cave in the Dragon's Dogma 2 Prey for the Pack quest.

Where to find Rodge and the wolf cave in Dragon's Dogma 2 Prey for the Pack

You'll pick up the Prey for the Pack side quest when you go near Morris' Apothecary in the Checkpoint Rest Town. You'll find out his grandson Rodge has been carried away by wolves and he'll ask you to go rescue him. As I mentioned, this is one of the game's timed missions so if you wait too long to finish it it will affect the outcome - namely Rodge being eaten.

The first part of the quest will ask you to speak to the townsfolk to find out where the boy was last seen. If you head to the square where you arrived by ox cart and chat to everyone, you'll get a range of info about Rodge being taken by wolves but little that helps you find him.

To find Rodge and the wolf cave, the person you need to speak to is a guard called Rikhard, shown above. He will name Putrid Cave as the wolves' lair which will highlight it on your map with a yellow marker:

All you need to do now is head there, although it's surprisingly far from the town. When you get close enough you'll see a yellow search zone appear on your mini map, directing you to this cave:

This isn't Putrid Cave but it is full of wolves. Kill them all and then look for a green slope heading up to another cave inside this one. Cave-ception:

Inside: more wolves. Kill them and Rodge will appear, surprised to be alive but reasonably pleased about it. If you took too long he'll be gone and there will just be some shredded clothes in the form of a Scrap of Cloth you can take back instead.

With all the wolves dead and Rodge revealed you can now head back to town and he'll follow you there. Go back to Morris' shop and when you get close enough you'll trigger the quest's completion. Assuming you're alive you'll earn 11,000 gold, a couple of Miracle Roberants and 4000XP. If you took too long and the wolves ate him, the shredded clothes will earn you 8000 gold and 4000XP.

