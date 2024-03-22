Should you lie or tell the truth in Dragon's Dogma 2 for the Urchin?

Whether to lie or tell the truth for an urchin in Dragon's Dogma 2 is a decision that will come up shortly after completing the Seat of the Sovran quest and leaving Captain Brant. It's one of those surprise options that will force you to make a call with no idea what the repercussions will be later.

Lie or tell the truth for the urchin in Dragon's Dogma 2?

The good news is it really doesn't matter either way if you tell the truth or lie for the urchin in Dragon's Dogma 2. The changes as a result are so minor as to be more or less pointless - a tiny bit of dialogue changes later but that's about it. There's a very minor spoiler that doesn't really change much of anything in my explanation below so bear that in mind before you read on.

Initially, whatever you decide, the urchin will be chased off by his pursuer either way. If you lie, he'll pause briefly to thank you before being discovered and taking off again. If you tell the truth he'll just be chased off straight away.

The only way this comes back later is during the mission Disa's Plot, where you have to sneak into the castle to find out more about the Queen's scheme. As this quest comes to a close the urchin will reappear and reveal he's actually Sven, the queen's son. Or the 'regentkin' in Dogma's malleable medieval-ese. Depending on how you treated him as the fleeing Urchin he'll either apologise for deceiving you before, or brusquely state who he is, as 'the son of Queen Regent Disa', with the air of someone that hasn't forgotten what you did. Currently it doesn't appear to make any difference after that.

