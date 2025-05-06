3 years later, Elden Ring is getting two new starting classes with the Nintendo Switch 2's Tarnished Edition

FromSoftware has confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 Tarnished edition of Elden Ring will bring two new character classes for players to start their nest run with, just three years after the game was released.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Direct did a lot to cement the new Nintendo platform as a third-party powerhouse, with the likes of Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Street Fighter 6 announced for the handheld.

Nintendo decided to make a statement with the first third-party game shown: FromSoftware's Elden Ring. While the massive RPG has already sold 30 million copies elsewhere, the revelation that you could play it in the bath via the Switch 2 was an exciting way to kick things off.

We're getting Elden Ring and its excellent Shadow of the Erdtree expansion as part of the Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, and Bandai Namco also confirmed some new bits of DLC like weapons, armor, and new looks for Torrent. However, it turns out that's not all the new additions for Elden Ring on Switch 2.

Famitsu (via NintendoLife) covered the "FromSoftware Games Event Spring 2025," where the developer revealed those new starters.

The loosely translated "Knight of Ides" and "Heavy Knight" will be arriving as part of the Nintendo Switch 2 port, with other platforms getting the content via a coinciding update.

Not much info was given about the two new classes or their stats, although given the Heavy Knight's name and the fact that the image shown for it features a big, bulky, bastard sword-wielding brute, I imagine strength and vitality are plentiful with this class.

The Knight of Ides, however, is more of a mystery right now, only showing a pretty standard knight. My kingdom for a beefier magic swordsman starter.

We'll know more when the Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Elden Ring releases, but considering it's sitting with a vague '2025' date, we're not sure when that'll be.



