Dragon's Dogma 2 Tensions on the Highroad choice explained

The Dragon's Dogma 2 Tensions on the Highroad quest has a choice between the mercenary Raghnall and the guard Simon, where you have to take a side for the fight over Sir Augustin. But which is the right one? Raghnall implies that there's more to this quest than is immediately apparent, but there's no time to hear him out before swords are suddenly being swung. Is he lying? What's actually going on? We'll explain what side to take in the Tensions on the Highroad choice in DD2 below, and whether Raghnall is telling the truth.

Oh, it's also worth mentioning that you can't get this quest until you've met Raghnall in Bakbattahl earlier, where he intervenes in a bar brawl by taking your side. If you want to play this through, you'll need to have had this encounter first (and if you still need to know how to reach that region, our Dragon's Dogma 2 Battahl guide will lay it out for you).

The DD2 take a side choice in Tensions on the Highroad explained

(Image credit: Capcom)

The Tensions on the Highroad choice to take a side between Raghnall and Simon in Dragon's Dogma 2 is one that doesn't matter too much, but you should probably choose Raghnall. Ultimately though the quest plays out the same way with the same rewards, but there's minor benefits to choosing Raghnall later on.

The choice itself is made by simply attacking whatever side you want to go against when the battle starts (something that automatically locks in your enemies and allies from that point on).

If you choose Simon, Raghnall ends up running and you chase him into a collapsing mine filled with monsters, separated from your Pawns and forced to fight with Raghnall to survive.

Raghnall ends up running and you chase him into a collapsing mine filled with monsters, separated from your Pawns and forced to fight with Raghnall to survive. If you choose Raghnall, basically the same thing happens, only this time you're not chasing him, but willingly following him into that cave system so you can talk about the situation privately.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Yes, the quest plays out the same either way, even giving you the exact same rewards at the end. What seems to change is your Affinity with Raghnall, though he will disappear after the quest and won't reappear until later. If you side with him, you'll have a Higher Affinity if you're inclined to build a relationship with him, though you'll have to encounter him again in a later quest called Clash and Conclusion and have things play out in a way where he lives.

Either way, it also goes without saying that siding with Raghnall at least puts you on the right side of history, as he explains that Simon is planning to frame you for the impending murder of Augustin. You've been hired not as a real bodyguard, but as a patsy - though obviously you weren't going to be told that.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission