How to complete the Dragon's Dogma 2 A Beggar's Tale quest

In the "A Beggar's Tale" Dragon's Dogma 2 quest, you need to keep an eye on Albert, a story-telling beggar in Vernworth, to learn where he's really getting his money. Listening to Benton's complaints about the beggar's technique and apparent success puts you on the case of Albert, kicking off the Dragon's Dogma 2 quest. Watching Albert's every move is a pretty tedious process, however, so to help you get through the quest quickly and easily, and with the best outcome, I've explained what you need to do for the A Beggar's Tale story in Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to keep an eye on the beggar in Dragon's Dogma 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

The first objective of the A Beggar's Tale quest in Dragon's Dogma 2 tasks you with watching Albert to see if you can learn anything suspicious. To save you having to watch his whole daily cycle, which takes a while in real time, here's what he gets up to every day:

From dawn to dusk, Albert is in the main square of Vernworth telling stories and begging for money. He then heads to Walter's Inn in the Slums. Here you can find his beastren partner Celina. At night, he heads to his house in the Common Quarter and changes into a finer outfit. He visits the Baldwin's Estate in the Noble Quarter to see a woman called Hilda. He returns to his Common Quarter house early in the morning and changes back into his beggar's garb to start over.

(Image credit: Capcom)

All this tells you is that Albert is pretending to be a beggar as he sees himself as above getting a normal job, which doesn't progress the A Beggar's Tale quest at all. What you actually need to do is wait for him to go inside his Common Quarter house to change into his fine clothes. As soon as he then comes out his house, he won't lock the door, so you can barge in, letting you grab the Beggar's Garb item that has been left on an old bedframe. With the disguise in your inventory, you can now "bring the beggar's garb to someone it might interest" to complete the A Beggar's Tale quest and get some rewards.

Who to give the Beggar's Garb to for the A Beggar's Tale Dragon's Dogma 2 quest

(Image credit: Capcom)

Now that you've got the Beggar's Garb, your map will show you two yellow waypoints: one leading to Celina in the Slums and the other leading to Hilda in the Noble Quarter, though you can also deliver them to Albert directly to essentially blackmail him. If you want to try different options, it's at this point that you should save in Dragon's Dogma 2 by resting at an inn to set up an Inn Rest. Here are the consequences and rewards (you get 900XP for completing the quest, regardless of which option you choose) you get for following through with each option:

Deliver Beggar's Garb to Celina: Celina doesn't want to believe that her husband is deceiving her, but she knows for sure that they are Albert's clothes. Returning to the Common Quarter home the following day leads you to learn from a guard that it seems like Celina stabbed Albert, then killed herself. You get 3,000 Gold and one noonbloom flower for revealing Albert's lie to Celina.

Celina doesn't want to believe that her husband is deceiving her, but she knows for sure that they are Albert's clothes. Returning to the Common Quarter home the following day leads you to learn from a guard that it seems like Celina stabbed Albert, then killed herself. You get 3,000 Gold and one noonbloom flower for revealing Albert's lie to Celina. Deliver Beggar's Garb to Hilda: Give Hilda the Beggar's Garb and she also doesn't believe that Albert is spending his days pretending to be a beggar. However, she agrees to at least test him by leaving the clothes out to see his reaction. Return the next day and you'll discover from Hilda that Albert is now working and she gives you three onyx gems as a reward.

Give Hilda the Beggar's Garb and she also doesn't believe that Albert is spending his days pretending to be a beggar. However, she agrees to at least test him by leaving the clothes out to see his reaction. Return the next day and you'll discover from Hilda that Albert is now working and she gives you three onyx gems as a reward. Deliver Beggar's Garb to Albert: Knowing that you now know about his money-making scheme, Albert takes the garb, gives you some gold, and runs away, telling you not to share what you know. You get 5,000 Gold for your efforts.

Giving the Beggar's Garb to Hilda is therefore the best way to end this quest, not only by leading to a morally good outcome, but also by providing the best rewards. Head to any shop in Vernworth and you can sell those onyxes to bag 7,200 Gold.



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.